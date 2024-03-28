Tesla customers are taking quality control problems into their own hands

Tesla’s build quality problems are well known; from panel gaps to crummy interiors to glass roofs that just fly off for no reason, it’s safe to say customers should be on the lookout when they purchase a brand-new Tesla. The Cybertruck has been just as bad as previous models, despite its over $100,000 price tag. Customers looking to protect themselves against the company they’re giving 100 grand to can now use aftermarket checklists to ensure all the problems with their brand new truck are recorded.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Read more: The history of Elon Musk’s Tesla

We first spotted the forms on Bluesky by a post from automotive writer and critic E.W. Niedermeyer. An Etsy seller by the name of EverydayChrisTesla is selling a 10-page Tesla Cybertruck delivery checklist for $4.99. That price gets you a “comprehensive” .pdf document to help Cybertruck owners double check their own vehicles. It’s even got Tesla-style font and branding! From the Etsy description:

TESLA Cybertruck Delivery CHECKLIST! Got your new Tesla Cybertruck? Take the stress out of figuring out what to look for that needs to be fixed! This is a thorough checklist that keeps you organized and prevents you from forgetting the small things before it’s TOO LATE to fix!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This entrepreneur provides checklists for every other Tesla model for owners to check for manufacturing errors specific to that model. For instance, the Cybertruck checklist says to check for imperfections and defects in the stainless steel body and to inspect the weather seals and LED lighting in the cargo bed. The checklist for the Model 3 — as well as the new Highland refresh — has things to check for like windows and making sure the hood and other body panels are flush.

Advertisement

This is pretty sad, when you think about it. If Tesla completed similar checklists before delivery, customers wouldn’t need to inspect every inch of their immensely expensive purchase. In fact, the seller makes sure to mention that the checklists are “UNOFFICIAL” and, “created by a Tesla owner, but is not affiliated nor endorsed by Tesla, Inc.”



Instead of being up in arms about quality issues on one of the most expensive purchases most people will ever make, Tesla customers are selling ways to double check quality problems to other owners. It’s safe to say, no other automaker could ever get away with something like this.



Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.