A big Tesla investor wants Elon Musk to unionize

Over in Sweden, Tesla mechanics have been striking against the company. This isn’t unusual in Sweden, where unions are popular, but it doesn’t seem to be drawing the attention of one Elon Musk, CEO. Musk appears to think the whole “strike” thing is played out, but investors are less sure. From Reuters:



Tesla (TSLA.O), opens new tab investor KLP may ask the automaker’s annual general meeting to address CEO Elon Musk’s reluctance to engage in collective bargaining, the Norwegian pension fund said on Thursday. A strike by Tesla mechanics in Sweden, among the country’s longest labour disputes, has for months disrupted the automaker’s operations and attracted the concern of several Nordic institutional investors. On Monday, Musk said “the storm had passed on that front”. But the strike is continuing and the union leading the action told Reuters this week it may ramp it up. KLP, Norway’s largest pension fund, was a signatory to a December letter sent by Nordic investors expressing their concern about the strike in Sweden and Tesla’s reluctance to acknowledge a right to collective bargaining.

I wish I had enough money to simply pretend the very real roadblocks facing my numerous companies didn’t exist. At some level of net worth, reality no longer applies to you in day-to-day life, so it’s easy to get caught up thinking that it won’t apply to your businesses either. This is basically what “Succession” was about, except with a publishing empire scion playing the role of Grimes.

