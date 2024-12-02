5 companies that own the most Bitcoin

The business intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR) stands out as a leading advocate for Bitcoin, holding the largest number of Bitcoin among publicly traded companies.

Founded by former dot-com entrepreneur Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy has long advocated for Bitcoin, which is now part of its business model. In its third-quarter earnings report, MicroStrategy referred to itself as a “Bitcoin treasury company” and announced plans to raise $42 billion in capital over the next three years through a balanced mix of $21 billion in equity and $21 billion in fixed-income securities—an initiative the company calls its “21/21 Plan.”

Earlier this week, the company acquired approximately 55,500 Bitcoin for $5.4 billion. This acquisition raises the company’s total holdings to approximately 386,700 Bitcoin, representing 1.2% of the 21 million Bitcoin that will ever be mined. At current market prices, this stash is valued at around $37 billion.