Tesla is selling a Model 3 steering wheel modification that includes the turn signal lever it removed two years ago.

Model 3 vehicles currently ship with turn signal buttons instead of the common lever found in most cars. Available only in China, the modified steering wheel with the turn signal stalk will cost buyers 2,499 yuan, or almost $350, according to Tesla’s website. The modification isn't yet available in the U.S.

Electrek reported the news Tuesday, noting that Tesla first got rid of the turn signal lever in 2023 when it released its Model 3 Highland refresh in a controversial move. Tesla has veered from convention with other design decisions, including by introducing a steering yoke and eliminating physical dials.

Electrek added that in the January refresh of its Model Y Juniper, Tesla brought back the turn signal lever.

Tesla bringing back the turn signal lever comes as physical buttons and dials gain traction again in new passenger vehicles.

A survey done last year from Britain’s What Car? Magazine found that nearly 90% of drivers prefer buttons to touchscreens, according to a Wired report.

Tesla’s China website says the modified Model 3 wheel is about to go on sale and is applicable to “steering leverless Model 3 vehicles produced after February 7, 2025, and vehicles produced before this service will be launched later," per a Google translation.

The electric vehicle maker says on its China site that customers should make an appointment through the company’s app with a Tesla service center to get the wheel installed. It adds that the center will need “to prepare materials after the order is established,” so customers should schedule their appointment at least three days after purchasing the wheel.

Tesla also announced the cost of the newest version of its Model Y vehicle in China, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, starting at 399,000 yuan or about $47,000.