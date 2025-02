Tesla’s 2024 has kicked off with a bumpy start. In less than two months, the EV-giant has had to issue recalls for millions cars, halted production at a factory, and was dealt a major legal blow.



Advertisement

These roadblocks have resulted in the company’s stock price falling 25% since the start year. As of Friday morning, shares of Tesla are down to about $185 from $282 on Jan. 2.

Here’s a timeline of Tesla’s woes so far in 2024 and how they’ve impacted its market cap.