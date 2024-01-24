Business News

Tesla has been a tech stock stinker as Microsoft joins Apple in the $3 trillion club

Tesla is dealing with recalls and increased competition from abroad

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A damaged crash-test Tesla Model Y on display.
Crunch
Photo: Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/Z (Getty Images)

At the top of the year, the Wall Street Journal let the world know about the “Magnificent Seven,” a basket of tech stocks that traders were hyping up for the high profits amid a period of economic uncertainty.

Suggested Reading

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
UPS stock plummets 15% because it's about to do a lot less Amazon business
Few Americans feel the Fed's interest rate cuts yet
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
UPS stock plummets 15% because it's about to do a lot less Amazon business
Few Americans feel the Fed's interest rate cuts yet
What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Two of them—Microsoft and Apple—are now $3 trillion companies. Four of the others (Nvidia, Facebook parent company Meta, Google parent company Alphabet, and Amazon) have seen their shares start 2024 with a nice bump.

Advertisement

Related Content

One of Europe's biggest banks is selling Tesla, Apple and Microsoft stock
The Dow jumps 250 points on strong tech earnings. Apple is up next

Related Content

One of Europe's biggest banks is selling Tesla, Apple and Microsoft stock
The Dow jumps 250 points on strong tech earnings. Apple is up next

And then there’s Tesla.

Advertisement


The electric vehicle maker that helped make Elon Musk one of the richest men in the world has been having a rough go of things lately. It’s been dealing with waves of huge recalls covering everything from its cars’ autopilot features to the locks on their doors.

Plus, it might soon lose its spot as the biggest EV company in the world to China’s BYD as Hyundai and Kia nip its heels at home in the US. It likely doesn’t help that investors and company insiders are increasingly concerned about Musk’s drug use.