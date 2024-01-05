It’s no surprise that Teslas had the worst accident rate in 2023. The electric vehicles have been recording glitches that have raised their accident risks over the years.

Tesla has recalled most of its car models at one time or another, the latest one being a Jan. 5 recall of 1.6 million cars sold in China. This recall was prompted by problems with the vehicles’ Autopilot driver-assistance system and door latch controls during collisions.

A myriad of reasons have warranted other Tesla recalls over the years: steering problems, defective rearview cameras, mounting bracket manufacturing flaws, Autopilot malfunctions, failure of low brake fluid warning lights, weak third and second-row seats, steering wheels that fall off, faulty suspension parts, and doors that unlock during a crash.

Tesla’s Model Y: America’s most recalled vehicle of the past decade

An analysis of car recalls from 2014 to 2023 by US automotive research firm iSeeCars shows that Tesla’s Model Y was the most recalled car in the US. Between September 2020 and November 2023, Tesla had 24 Model Y recalls, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Tesla’s Model 3, X, and S occupy four of the top five slots in the iSeeCars survey. Here’s a list of all Tesla recalls since its inception in 2003.

June 19, 2013: The first ever Tesla recall. Some 1,228 Model S EVs assembled in the US between May 10, 2013, and June 8, 2013, get returned for a mounting bracket flaw that could put backseat passengers at risk in the case of a crash. CEO Elon Musk apologizes, saying “there have been no customer complaints.”

Nov. 20, 2015: Tesla recalls its Model S cars, all 90,000 of them, after reports of faulty seat belts. Tesla says the assembly of the bolt, responsible for connecting the outboard lap pretensioner that tightens the seatbelt during an accident, was done incorrectly.

April 11, 2016: The EV maker recalls 2,700 Model X vehicles, the first such action for the SUV, to repair the third-row seats after strength tests found the recliner unexpectedly slipped. Previously, the model’s “Falcon wings” also had hitches on the second-row seats.

Oct. 13, 2017: Tesla recalls 11,000 Model X vehicles from 2016 and 2017 to fix second-row seat-backs which might shift forward during crashes. This was a result of a seat cable problem.

Oct. 25, 2019: Tesla recalls 89 of its Model 3 vehicles built in August that year, due to missing air bag warning labels on passenger-side sun visors.

June 2, 2021: Tesla calls back 6,000 2019-2021 Model 3 and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles. A loose bolt allowed the brake caliper to separate and contact the wheel rim, potentially causing loss of tire pressure.

June 3, 2021: Two recalls. One involves 5,530 vehicles, including 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y cars. This is due to the possible improper attachment of fasteners securing the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar. The second recall pertains to 2,166 Model Y vehicles from 2019-2021, where there is a concern about the proper attachment of fasteners securing the left and right second-row seat belt retractors.

Nov. 9, 2021: Tesla recalls 17 2017-2021 Model S, Model 3, Model X, and 2020-2021 Model Y vehicles because a communication error may cause false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the automatic emergency brake system.

Dec. 30, 2021: NHTSA calls back over 356,000 2017 to 2020 Model 3 vehicles for Tesla to address malfunctioning rearview cameras which potentially increased the risk of accidents. For the Model S, 119,000 vehicles from 2014 to 2021 were recalled due to problems with the front hood. The front trunk latch assembly prevented the secondary hood latch from engaging.

Feb. 16, 2023: Tesla recalls 362,758 vehicles equipped with the company’s experimental driver-assistance software known as Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Beta, which may cause crashes.

March 31, 2023: NHTSA issues a safety recall for 422 Tesla Model 3 cars for an issue affecting the front suspension lateral link fasteners that can become loose or detach over time.

Aug. 1, 2023: NHTSA opens an investigation into 280,000 2023 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over loss of steering control and power steering.

Oct. 11, 2023: A recall notice is placed on 55,000 Model X vehicles which fail to detect low brake fluid, causing them to not display a warning light. NHTSA says this could reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.

Dec. 13, 2023: Tesla recalls over 2 million vehicles in the US to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, after NHTSA cites safety concerns. A feature called Autosteer that Tesla describes as “traffic-aware cruise control” had a glitch. The recall included the 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y. This is the biggest single Tesla recall in the world.

Dec. 17, 2023: The US Forest Service warns Tesla Cybertruck owners after the EV was caught on camera struggling to go up a snowy off-road hill, despite being marketed as “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere” and “built for any planet.”

Dec. 22, 2023: Over 120,000 Model S and Model X vehicles in the US are recalled over the risk of doors unlocking and opening during a crash. During a crash test, Tesla says it saw a cabin door unlatch after impact on the non-struck side. The functionality had been excluded from 2021 software updates.

Jan. 5, 2024: China’s State Administration for Market Regulation asks Tesla to recall 1.61 million Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles in in the county to fix problems with the Autopilot driver-assistance system and door latch controls during collisions. This is the largest recall in China, Tesla’s second biggest market.