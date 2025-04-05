Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup

After revolutionizing the weight-loss drug market, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are setting their sights on heart health.

Both pharma giants unveiled new clinical trial results over the weekend, highlighting potential cardiovascular benefits of their medications.

Novo Nordisk shared fresh data on semaglutide — the active ingredient in its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy. One study found that a weekly 2.4 mg dose led to a 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events — such as heart attack, stroke, or death — among overweight or obese patients with existing cardiovascular disease, compared with a control group.

