How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup

Business News

Tesla's huge brand damage, Walmart's manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup

Plus, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are tackling heart health next

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s huge brand damage, Walmart&#39;s manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images), Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Duolingo, Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Michael Ciaglo (Getty Images), Joe Raedle (Getty Images), Mario Tama (Getty Images)
Walmart’s CEO on what store managers making $600,000 does for business

Walmart's CEO on what store managers making $600,000 does for business

A Walmart in Chicago, Illinois.
A Walmart in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Walmart’s big pay bump for its store managers is paying off, according to U.S. CEO John Furner.

Speaking at the National Retail Federation (NRF) State of Retail & the Consumer 2025, Furner highlighted the company’s efforts to boost engagement and performance across its management ranks.

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are tackling heart health next

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are tackling heart health next

In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
In this photo illustration, the injectable weight-loss medication Wegovy is available at New City Halstead Pharmacy on April 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)

After revolutionizing the weight-loss drug market, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) are setting their sights on heart health.

Both pharma giants unveiled new clinical trial results over the weekend, highlighting potential cardiovascular benefits of their medications.

Novo Nordisk shared fresh data on semaglutide — the active ingredient in its blockbuster diabetes and weight-loss drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy. One study found that a weekly 2.4 mg dose led to a 20% reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events — such as heart attack, stroke, or death — among overweight or obese patients with existing cardiovascular disease, compared with a control group.

Target follows Costco and Walmart’s lead on tariffs

Target follows Costco and Walmart's lead on tariffs

Customers shop at a Target in Chicago, Illinois.
Customers shop at a Target in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Target is reportedly pushing its Chinese suppliers to absorb some of the costs of U.S tariffs, following in the footsteps of retail giants like Costco and Walmart.

How major companies had a laugh on April Fools’ Day

How major companies had a laugh on April Fools' Day

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s huge brand damage, Walmart&#39;s manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
Image: Duolingo

April Fools’ Day is everyone’s favorite excuse to finally bust out a prank. Major corporations — or their social media managers and marketing heads, to be more precise — aren’t any different.

Trump’s ‘reciprocal’ tariffs will hurt most countries doing business with the U.S.

Trump's 'reciprocal' tariffs will hurt most countries doing business with the U.S.

President Donald Trump has announced his tariff plans.
President Donald Trump has announced his tariff plans.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has finally announced his reciprocal tariffs, which are set to hit every country that trades with the U.S. — and will likely hurt American consumers.

Delta, United, and other airline stocks are getting hammered by trade war fallout

Delta, United, and other airline stocks are getting hammered by trade war fallout

Image for article titled Tesla&#39;s huge brand damage, Walmart&#39;s manager pay, Target follows Costco: Business news roundup
Photo: Michael Ciaglo (Getty Images)

Airline stocks suffered steep losses Thursday as shareholders contemplated the impact of tariffs on travel.

United Airlines (UAL) led the sector’s stocks in losses, cratering over 13% in midday trading. Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) was not far behind, falling more than 12%. Allegiant’s business is heavily dependent on leisure travel, which experts fear may see a drop as consumers cut back. Sun Country Airlines and Frontier Airlines also depend on the leisure segment, and both saw their stock sink more than 10% midday.

Howard Lutnick is having a cow because Europe won’t take America’s ‘beautiful’ beef

Howard Lutnick is having a cow because Europe won't take America's 'beautiful' beef

Cows
Cows
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been on a media blitz defending President Donald Trump’s new tariffs, which are slamming markets and set to impact most major countries. A common thread? His love of American beef.

Tesla stock sinks as analysts say ‘unprecedented’ brand damage could hurt earnings

Tesla stock sinks as analysts say 'unprecedented' brand damage could hurt earnings

Protesters demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiatives during a nationwide “Tesla Takedown” rally outside a dealership on March 29, 2025, in Pasadena, California.
Protesters demonstrate against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiatives during a nationwide "Tesla Takedown" rally outside a dealership on March 29, 2025, in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

The effects of Tesla’s (TSLA) “unprecedented” brand damage have surprised even analysts at J.P. Morgan (JPM), who had already described the backlash against CEO Elon Musk as without equal in the history of the automotive industry.

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump's tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Import taxes are a double-edged sword for manufacturers, and have a poor historical track record

How Costco’s Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
When Costco launched its Kirkland brand 30 years ago it set the company apart in a retail environment dominated by fragmented private label products

