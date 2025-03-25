Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
The 10 most stressed-out states

Real Estate

Where you live can have a major effect on how worried you are

By
Ben Kesslen
#10: Oregon
Photo: Mark Kolbe Photography / Stringer (Getty Images)

Americans have a lot on their minds these days — from talk of a coming recession to continued inflation. And 77% of adults report being stressed about the future of the country.

But those are just the macro-stressors. Plenty of Americans are worried about their jobs, marriages, family members, and bank accounts.

WalletHub set out to find the most stressed states in the U.S. It looked a huge list of factors, sorting them into four categories: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health and safety-related stress. The company considered everything from the average hours worked per week, the share of the personal bankruptcy rate, the cost of childcare, and suicide rates. It also weighed some unique factors like the affordability of doctor’s visits, the share of parents without emotional support, and hate-crime incidents per capita.

“There are plenty of small ways for people to manage stress, from staying active and participating in hobbies to taking vacations from work and getting help from a mental health professional,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “What many people don’t realize, though, is that changing location can also be a big stress reducer.” Lupo added that states with lower crime rates, better health care, and better economies tend to have less stressed residents.

Continue reading to see the list of the 10 most-stressed states.

#10: Oregon

#10: Oregon

#9: Florida
Photo: Doug Pensinger / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Florida

#9: Florida

#8: Alabama
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#8: Alabama

#8: Alabama

#7: Arkansas
Photo: Michael M. Santiago / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Arkansas

#7: Arkansas

#6: Tennessee
Photo: Tallon / Stringer (Getty Images)
#6: Tennessee

#6: Tennessee

#5: Mississippi
Photo: Donald Page / Stringer (Getty Images)
#5: Mississippi

#5: Mississippi

#4: West Virginia
Photo: Streeter Lecka / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: West Virginia

#4: West Virginia

#3: Louisiana
Photo: Hunter Martin / Stringer (Getty Images)
#3: Louisiana

#3: Louisiana

#2: Nevada
Photo: Michael DeMocker / Stringer (Getty Images)
#2: Nevada

#2: Nevada

#1: New Mexico
Photo: Mark Thompson / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: New Mexico

#1: New Mexico

Image for article titled The 10 most stressed-out states
Photo: John Bashian / Stringer (Getty Images)
