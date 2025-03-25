The 10 most stressed-out states

Americans have a lot on their minds these days — from talk of a coming recession to continued inflation. And 77% of adults report being stressed about the future of the country.

But those are just the macro-stressors. Plenty of Americans are worried about their jobs, marriages, family members, and bank accounts.

WalletHub set out to find the most stressed states in the U.S. It looked a huge list of factors, sorting them into four categories: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health and safety-related stress. The company considered everything from the average hours worked per week, the share of the personal bankruptcy rate, the cost of childcare, and suicide rates. It also weighed some unique factors like the affordability of doctor’s visits, the share of parents without emotional support, and hate-crime incidents per capita.

“There are plenty of small ways for people to manage stress, from staying active and participating in hobbies to taking vacations from work and getting help from a mental health professional,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “What many people don’t realize, though, is that changing location can also be a big stress reducer.” Lupo added that states with lower crime rates, better health care, and better economies tend to have less stressed residents.

