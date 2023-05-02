The biggest warnings about AI from the people who design it

As the New York Times reports, Geoffrey Hinton recently quit his job as a researcher at Google, where he’d been working for more than a decade, so he could talk freely about the dangers of AI without having to consider how it might affect his former employer.

Hinton and two of his students—one of whom became the chief scientist at OpenAI—built a neural network that could analyze thousands of photos and teach itself to identify common objects within them. That startup got bought by Google for $44 million, according to the Times, and helped pave the way for the creation of chatbots like ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

Hinton’s immediate concern is that the internet will be flooded with fake photos, videos, and text, so the average person won’t “be able to know what is true anymore.” He also said that AI technologies will put jobs at risk and that future versions will learn unexpected behaviors that could threaten humanity.