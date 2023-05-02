The biggest warnings about AI from the people who design it

Generative AI is poised to disrupt many industries, from law to education to design. With great power comes great risks: As companies such as OpenAI and Google race to build and deploy new content-generating artificial intelligence, the people working on this technology are voicing their concerns about it. (So is the US Federal Trade Commission, which on May 1 offered some friendly reminders to marketers about how to ethically use generative AI tools in advertising.)
Let’s take a look at some of the tech industry’s own critics, and what they’re saying about the risks of generative AI.