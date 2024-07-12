The Dow soars to a new high as big bank earnings season kicks off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged to a new high on Friday around noon amid earnings reports from banking giants. The Dow added over 300 points, or 0.79%, to 40,045 points in the afternoon. The S&P 500 gained 0.9% and surpassed 5,600 once again, while the Nasdaq gained 0.8%.



How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

The inflation data released on Friday gave mixed signals. The Producer Price Index (PPI) showed an increase in June. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the PPI for final demand in the US rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in June, exceeding the 2.3% estimate. The PPI data contradicts Thursday’s lower-than-expected consumer price pressure reading. This may indicate that the Fed will need more time to reduce interest rates.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 10-year yield held steady at 4.2% on Friday.

The big bank earnings season begins

Bank earnings season kicked off once again Friday, with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, BNY Mellon, and Wells Fargo reporting their second-quarter results before the bell.

Advertisement

BNY Mellon was one of the top-performing stocks on the S&P 500 on Friday afternoon, reaching a new 52-week high with a nearly 5% jump and trading at $64.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Wells Fargo was the worst-performing stock on the S&P 500. Its profit slid, and its earnings report showed a weak annual outlook. In the afternoon, the stock was over 6% down, trading at $56.

Advertisement

Goldman Sachs is set to report on Monday, followed by Morgan Stanley and Bank of America on Tuesday.

—Rocio Fabbro contributed to this article.