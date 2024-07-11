Markets

The Dow is steady as inflation falls more than expected, raising hopes for interest rate cuts

The cost of gas and energy is falling, while rent, medical care, and personal care are increasing

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The Dow is steady as inflation falls more than expected, raising hopes for interest rate cuts
Photo: Hispanolistic (Getty Images)
In This Story
DJIA+1.23%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and other indexes were steady on Thursday as the monthly inflation rate decreased in June, raising investors’ hope that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates later this year.

Suggested Reading

Jeff Bezos sold one mansion for $63 million after he and Lauren Sanchez moved to a $237 million compound
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariffs are 'highly likely' to fuel more inflation
Retail sales surged in March as shoppers rushed to beat the clock on Trump's tariffs
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Jeff Bezos sold one mansion for $63 million after he and Lauren Sanchez moved to a $237 million compound
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says tariffs are 'highly likely' to fuel more inflation
Retail sales surged in March as shoppers rushed to beat the clock on Trump's tariffs
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a broad measure of costs for goods and services across the U.S. economy, decreased by 0.1% in May, putting the 12-month rate at 3%. Core CPI, which excluded volatile food and energy items and closely monitored by the Fed, rose by 0.1% compared to a 0.2% increase in May, marking the second consecutive monthly increase. The annual increase for the core rate was the smallest since April 2021.

Advertisement

Related Content

Costco, Oracle, GameStop, and more stocks to watch this week
Skyrocketing rents show the limit of the Fed's power

Related Content

Costco, Oracle, GameStop, and more stocks to watch this week
Skyrocketing rents show the limit of the Fed's power

As per the report, the price index for gasoline dropped 3.8% in June, following a 3.6% decrease in May. Similarly, the energy index decreased 2% over the month, mirroring the previous month’s decline.

Advertisement

Indexes that rose in June included shelter, motor vehicle insurance, household furnishings and operations, medical care, and personal care. However, the indexes for airline fares, used cars and trucks, and communication decreased over the month.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.17% to 39,790 points in the afternoon. The S&P 500, which reached another peak earlier this week, dropped 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 1.81%.

The most recent inflation data has raised investors’ hopes that the Fed will eventually lower interest rates this year. Since March 2022, the Fed has increased interest rates 11 times, and the current level has remained steady since July 2023. While in March 2022, the interest rate ranged from 0.25% to 0.50%, now it is 5.25% to 5.50%.