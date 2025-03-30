Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Real Estate

The 10 least stressed states in America

If you're looking for a calmer lifestyle, you might want to consider moving to these states

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Alan Crowhurst / Stringer (Getty Images)

Americans have a lot of stressors on their minds these days — from talk of a coming recession to continued inflation to gun violence. Plus, 77% of adults report being stressed about the future of the country. But, in some states, the daily stressors aren’t bogging people down.

WalletHub set out to find the least stressed states in the U.S. It looked at a huge list of factors, sorting them into four categories: work-related stress, money-related stress, family-related stress, and health and safety-related stress. It considered everything from the average hours worked per week, the share of the personal bankruptcy rate, the cost of childcare, and suicide rates. WalletHub also factored in some unique metrics like the affordability of doctor’s visits, the share of parents with emotional support, and hate-crime incidents per capita.

“There are plenty of small ways for people to manage stress, from staying active and participating in hobbies to taking vacations from work and getting help from a mental health professional,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “What many people don’t realize, though, is that changing location can also be a big stress reducer.”

“States that have lower crime rates, better health care and better economies tend to have much less stressed residents,” Lupo added.

Continue reading to see if your state made the list of the 10 least-stressed states.

#10: Hawaii

#10: Hawaii

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Ezra Shaw / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Connecticut

#9: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Yana Paskova / Stringer (Getty Images)
#8: North Dakota

#8: North Dakota

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Andrew Burton / Staff (Getty Images)
#7: Wisconsin

#7: Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Patrick McDermott / Stringer (Getty Images)
#6: Massachusetts

#6: Massachusetts

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Julio Aguilar / Stringer (Getty Images)
#5: Iowa

#5: Iowa

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: South Dakota

#4: South Dakota

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: New Hampshire

#3: New Hampshire

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Minnesota

#2: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)
#1: Nebraska

#1: Nebraska

Image for article titled The 10 least stressed states in America
Photo: Mario Tama / Staff (Getty Images)
