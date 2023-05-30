Advertisement

Where else is The Little Mermaid being review-bombed

IMDb is not the only portal to have rolled out advisories on the review page for The Little Mermaid. They’re popping up around the world:

🇫🇷 “We are currently observing an unusual distribution of scores which demands the need for caution,” French movie ratings site, AlloCiné, warns in a banner on the The Little Mermaid page. “We encourage you to make up your own mind about the film.” At the time of publishing, the movie’s rating on AlloCiné was 2 out of 5, after 613 reviews.

🇩🇪 Moviepilot in Germany showed a rating of 0.7 out of 10 before The Little Mermaid release. It’s picked up drastically over the weekend, probably due to newer, genuine reviews coming in.

🇰🇷 In Korea, The Little Mermaid scored a paltry 1.96 on Naver on the day of release, with negative reviews getting hundreds of likes, and positive ones getting hundreds of thumbs down. By yesterday (May 29), the score on Naver was well over 6—much closer to the 75% score for the movie on the CGV Golden Egg Index, which targets actual visitors.

