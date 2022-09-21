The most confusing UNGA 2022 event titles—translated from UN-speak into English

Something about the UN General Assembly feels different. Events are back in person, sure. But between the remote attendance options, the postponement of US president Joe Biden’s speech to accommodate his attendance a Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, and the covid rules keeping delegation sizes to a minimum inside the UN building, the typical traffic jams, security lines, and overall buzz are toned down this year, at least in and around UN Plaza.

Yet some things never change. As in years past, UNGA’s program is reliably rife with confusing event titles that are heavy on jargon and acronyms.

As per Quartz’s tradition, we have selected some of the most egregiously inscrutable ones, and attempted a plain-English translation.

*Translation: We need more good jobs in poor countries, quickly

*Trucks are polluting and expensive, so we thought we’d combine shipments to save money and emissions

*Powerful people will soon be invited to discuss Primary Health Care and Universal Health Coverage, drinks will be served

*Team work makes the dream work

*You can maybe buy some time on your climate-conscious business plan by pretending you have to convince your employees

*Digital spaces would be less sexist and racist if women and people of color had more power over them

*Let’s get those who can’t attend school in person to study online?

*Where to find money to save the bees

*No clue—we’ll just have to attend and find out