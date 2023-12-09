The week in money and markets: GameStop's new gambit, is Keurig Dr. Pepper a buy?

DraftKings CEO says he's not making decisions based on their stock price, but looks at it every day CC Share Subtitles Off

Normally, when a company builds up a huge cash position and not much debt, it uses the money to buy back shares and reward investors. Not GameStop. Instead, the retailer-turned-meme-stock announced it will now allow CEO and chairman Ryan Cohen to invest its $900 million in cash and cash equivalents in other companies’ stocks.—Melvin Backman | Read More

No, you’re not imagining it—menu prices are rising. But US restaurant workers are seeing their pay increase even faster than food prices, and it’s helping to chip away at wage inequality.—Michelle Cheng | Read More

How to find holiday shopping discounts

Shopping, deals, and personal finance expert Kristin McGrath tells Quartz how to get the most bang for your buck while shopping for the holidays

Is now the right time to buy Keurig Dr. Pepper stock?

English

Bryant VanCronkhite of Allspring Global Investments tells Quartz why he thinks Keurig Dr. Pepper might be a good investment no matter what the Fed does

With gift-buying season upon us along with inflation, record numbers of Americans are turning to buy now pay later (BNPL) plans to avoid paying the full cost of items upfront. And according to a recent survey by data company PYMNTS, more than a third of them think it’s helping their credit scores.—Laura Bratton | Read More