The historic Casa Encantada was built during the Great Depression by socialite Hilda Olsen Boldt Weber, who threw lavish parties on the property in an effort to ingratiate herself with the Los Angeles elite. Hotel magnate Conrad Hilton purchased the property in 1950 and resided in it until his death in 1979. When billionaire David H. Murdock bought the property in 1980, it set the record for the most expensive house sold in the United States — a record that was reestablished when the house was sold to billionaire Gary Winnick in 2000.



Advertisement

The elaborate art deco estate has formal and informal living and dining rooms, a film screening room, a wine cellar, a library, a pool pavilion, a botanical garden, and a tennis court. The seven-bedroom, 20-bathroom property is situated on a 8.4-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $195,000,000 property in Los Angeles.