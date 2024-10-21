2 / 12
The historic Casa Encantada was built during the Great Depression by socialite Hilda Olsen Boldt Weber, who threw lavish parties on the property in an effort to ingratiate herself with the Los Angeles elite. Hotel magnate Conrad Hilton purchased the property in 1950 and resided in it until his death in 1979. When billionaire David H. Murdock bought the property in 1980, it set the record for the most expensive house sold in the United States — a record that was reestablished when the house was sold to billionaire Gary Winnick in 2000.
The elaborate art deco estate has formal and informal living and dining rooms, a film screening room, a wine cellar, a library, a pool pavilion, a botanical garden, and a tennis court. The seven-bedroom, 20-bathroom property is situated on a 8.4-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $195,000,000 property in Los Angeles.
This Italian Renaissance-style mansion is just steps away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and Central Park in one of New York’s most opulent neighborhoods. The seven-story building was built in 1901 and retains many of its original Gilded Age design accents. Among the home’s luxurious features are stained glass windows, a rooftop garden, and an elevator. The 10-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home is 16,000 square feet. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $58,000,000 property in Manhattan.
This luxurious 1920s co-op was recently renovated — bringing together the historic charm of a prewar building and the amenities of a modern apartment. There are marble and hardwood floors throughout the sun-soaked apartment, as well as a custom-built marble fireplace. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom co-op is located in the Carnegie Hill neighborhood of the Upper East Side. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $5,300,000 property in Manhattan.
This expansive Aspen, Colorado, estate is a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts. The property’s interior amenities include a pool, spa, gym, theater, game room, wine cellar, and full bar; the outdoor amenities include another pool, fire pits, and immediate access to hiking trails, skiing, and tennis. The seven-bedroom, 9.5-plus-bathroom house is 13,341 square feet on a 6.51-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $69,000,000 property in Aspen.
This ski-in, ski-out Aspen home offers residents astonishing mountain views and immediate access to the ski slopes. The interior includes a theater, an elevator, a gym, and a massage room. Residents also have club access to the Ritz Carlton (MAR) and its amenities. The six-bedroom, 8.5-plus-bathroom house is 9,036 square feet on a 0.58-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $42,000,000 property in Aspen.
This Florida residence’s exterior is a tropical paradise with a 100-year-old Banyan tree, waterfalls, a saltwater fishpond, and ocean views. The 13-bedroom and 15.5-plus-bathroom house has a six-car garage and is 11,855 square feet on a 4.09-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $135,000,000 house in Miami.
Still Meadow Farm is a charming New England property in close proximity to the village of Kennebunkport, Maine. The farmhouse is nestled along the Kennebunk River, with views of the Cape Arundel Golf Course. Exterior amenities include a pool, a pool house, and a pickleball court. The four-bedroom, 4.5-plus-bathroom home is 5,567 square feet on a 4.9-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $11,900,000 property in Kennebunkport.
This Nantucket, Massachusetts, property was constructed in 1851 and retains much of its historic charm. Amenities include a terrace with harbor views, immediate beach access, an exercise room, and a media room. The nine-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom home is 4,959 square feet on a 0.32-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $33,000,000 property in Nantucket.
This elegant New Hampshire home offers residents complete solitude on the banks of Lake Winnipesaukee’s Wolfeboro Neck. Amenities include an elevator, a gym, a spa, and a sauna. The seven-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home is 14,778 square feet on a 6.2-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $10,950,000 property in Wolfeboro.
This Oregon ranch is a dream property for anyone who loves the outdoors. The main house offers both mountain and river views and a pond with a dock. The property is especially desirable for equestrians — it has a horse barn, hobby barn, and fenced-in riding area. This two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom property is 3,590 square feet, on a 1,499.2-acre lot. Interested buyers can request a private viewing of this $33,000,000 property in La Pine.