Each week Quartz highlights the most luxurious real estate listings across the country. These properties feature remarkable views, enviable locations, and lavish amenities — and they’re on the market right now. Check out the best homes on the market with upcoming open houses.
This stately Upper West Side condo was originally built for the Astor family in 1901. The building was subsequently broken into three luxury apartments, including Penthouse 2, which is currently available for sale. The pre-war condo features two gas-burning fireplaces, bathrooms with floor-to-ceiling Calacatta Gold, Nero Gold and Tundra Grey marble tiles, and a private terrace. This five bedroom, 6.5 bathroom condo is 4,805 square feet and is listed at $13,950,000.
This expansive Rhode Island property epitomizes New England living with its woodlands, pastures, and close proximity to the ocean. The estate’s interiors contain multiple guest wings and large living areas, making it perfect for anyone who enjoys entertaining. Amenities include a stable, an in-ground pool, five fireplaces, and an exercise room. This 10 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom is 13,819 square feet on a 108 acre lot and is listed at $22,500,000.
A stone’s throw away from the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Beach Club offers residents both luxury living and easy access to nature. This open concept townhouse has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a loft that provides additional living space. This 2,769 square foot townhouse is listed at $5,195,000.
This oceanfront sanctuary is the perfect residence for anyone who dreams of elegant Florida living. The sweeping staircase, covered terrace, pool room, and extensive built-in closet space are more reminiscent of a luxury hotel than a private home. Outside, there is both an inground pool and direct access to 100 acres of the oceanfront. This eight bedroom, 9.5 bathroom is 12,421 square feet on a 0.95 acre lot. The property – which is listed at $37,500,000 – will have an open house on October 1.
This palatial Virginia home is set on extensive grounds that include an in-ground pool, woods with a river, and massive hayfields. The living room features built-in bookshelves, for anyone who has ever dreamed of having their own personal library. This eight bedroom, 8.5 bathroom house is 7,750 square feet on a 184.27 acre lot. The property – which is listed at $2,950,000 – will have an open house on October 5.
This whimsical Victorian house already stands out on the streets of Denver with its bright pink exterior. The property’s charm and uniqueness, however, does not stop there. The house’s original walnut staircase from 1892 is still in excellent condition – along with its intricate woodwork and pine flooring. Previous homeowners have remained true to the spirit of the Victorian construction by hand-selecting 1800s light fixtures throughout the house. This four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom is 4,429 square feet on a 3,900 square foot lot. The property – which is listed at $2,299,000 – will have an open house on October 6.
Built in 1929, the bright and airy Beverly Hills estate retains the charm of the Old Hollywood era while also offering modern amenities, including a state-of-the-art kitchen. Other features include three fireplaces, two patios, an in-ground pool and accompanying pool house, and a custom step-down bar. This six bedroom, nine bathroom is 8,340 square feet on a 0.45 acre lot. The property – which is listed at $17,995,000 – will have an open house on October 1.
This cliffside Malibu mansion is perfect for anyone who loves nature but wants easy access to the amenities of city living. The oceanfront property has massive oak and eucalyptus trees, along with century-old olive trees, a farmhouse, a tennis court, and an airstream trailer. The seven bedroom, 6.5 bathroom estate is 7000 square feet on a 3.22 acre lot. The property – which is listed at $25,000,000 – will have an open house on October 6.
This 1938 Silver Lake mansion retains the charm of old Los Angeles, with the amenities of a new construction. Amenities include an office, a theater, a butler’s pantry and a walk-in pantry. The property’s exterior includes a saltwater in-ground pool, an in-ground trampoline, a sports court, and an outdoor kitchen. This four bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house is 3,590 square feet on a 0.23 acre lot. The property – which is listed at $5,500,000 – will have an open house on October 6.
Nestled in the woods of Mount Desert, Maine, with spectacular oceanfront views, this mansion is the perfect getaway for anyone who dreams of New England living. This home has five fireplaces, a sauna, a gym, and a wine cellar. The 10 bedroom, 9.5 bathroom home is 10,918 square feet on a 6.03 acre lot.