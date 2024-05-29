A Ticketmaster hack spilled sensitive data for 560 million customers, hackers say

A hacking group called ShinyHunters claims it breached Ticketmaster, stealing sensitive information of 560 million customers, according to cybersecurity news outlet Hackread and Australian news site Cyber Daily

ShinyHunters posted on Tuesday night in a hacking forum that it obtained data from Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, including customers’ names, addresses, emails, phone numbers, and order details, Cyber Daily wrote. The group is reportedly attempting to sell the stolen data for $500 million.

The hacking group is well known in cybersecurity circles, having stolen customer data in the past from Microsoft, Wishbone, and AT&T. Ticketmaster, an American company, did not immediately respond to Quartz’s request for comment, but the Australian government has acknowledged the incident.

Ticketmaster was already having a bad couple of weeks. Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice sued Live Nation, alleging that it maintained an illegal monopoly over live entertainment, controlling about 80% of primary ticketing at major concert venues and 60% of concert promotions in the U.S. The government claims Live Nation’s non-competitive practices hurt venues, artists, consumers, and promoters.

Live Nation’s stock price is down about 8% since before the DOJ announced its lawsuit. The company’s share price remained relatively flat following reports of its massive data leak.