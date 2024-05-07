News

TikTok just sued the U.S. in its fight against the new ban law

The social video platform says a new law that would force TikTok's parent company to divest or be banned is unconstitutional

By
Oscar Gonzalez / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled TikTok just sued the U.S. in its fight against the new ban law
Image: Jakub Porzyck (Getty Images)

On Tuesday, TikTok fired back against the U.S. government over a law that could put an end to the social video platform.

Suggested Reading

Taylor Swift wore $50,000 worth of jewelry to watch Travis Kelce lose
GameStop stock surges 8% because it might get into Bitcoin
Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Taylor Swift wore $50,000 worth of jewelry to watch Travis Kelce lose
GameStop stock surges 8% because it might get into Bitcoin
Trump is giving the steel industry everything it wants
Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

TikTok and its parent company Bytedance’s lawsuit against the federal government claims the legislation circumvents the First Amendment. The company says the law’s requirement for TikTok to be divested is “not possible: not commercially, not technologically, not legally.”

Advertisement

Related Content

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary may soon own TikTok
The TikTok ban bill could become law this week

Related Content

Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary may soon own TikTok
The TikTok ban bill could become law this week

“There is no question: the Act will force a shutdown of TikTok by January 19, 2025, silencing the 170 million Americans who use the platform to communicate in ways that cannot be replicated elsewhere,” TikTok said in the petition filed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Advertisement

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act targeted TikTok, labeling it as a “foreign adversary controlled application.” TikTok has 270 days from when the act was signed by President Biden to either sell the app to an entity in the U.S. or face a shutdown. There are groups interested in buying the popular social video app, but the company has said that it’s not for sale.

Advertisement

The House of Representatives and the Senate swiftly passed the legislation back in April as part of the National Security Act, which provided additional funding to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

While the law does focus on TikTok, legal experts say the ban could affect other apps as well.

Advertisement

“There’s plenty of room here for creative interpretation for how someone could be in a foreign country calling the shots without being an owner,” Evan Brown, a Chicago-based lawyer with a focus on technology, told Gizmodo back in March. “The President really has the unchecked power to put another app on this list.”

A version request of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.