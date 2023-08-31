Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $31.3 million.

The West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $642.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.7 million.

Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $5.25 per share.

