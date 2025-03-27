TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) reports earnings

In This Story TMC +2.71%

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC+2.71% ) has submitted its 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The filing details TMC's ongoing exploration and development activities in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) of the Pacific Ocean, where the company holds exclusive exploration rights through its subsidiaries NORI and TOML.

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

The company is focused on collecting and processing polymetallic nodules containing nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese, which are critical for energy infrastructure and industrial manufacturing.

Advertisement

TMC's exploration contracts with the International Seabed Authority (ISA) grant it rights to explore significant areas in the CCZ, with plans to apply for exploitation contracts to commence commercial-scale operations.

Advertisement

The company has partnered with Allseas for the development of an offshore nodule collection system, with successful pilot tests completed in 2022.

Advertisement

TMC is also working with Pacific Metals Co. Ltd. (PAMCO) to evaluate the feasibility of processing nodules at PAMCO's facility in Japan.

The filing outlines TMC's phased development approach, starting with Project Zero, which aims to scale up nodule collection and processing operations.

Advertisement

TMC's business strategy includes forming strategic alliances with key industry players to leverage existing infrastructure and expertise.

The filing also addresses the regulatory and environmental challenges faced by TMC, including the need for ISA approval of exploitation contracts and compliance with environmental regulations.

Advertisement

TMC acknowledges the competitive landscape and the potential impact of market fluctuations on the demand for critical metals.

The company is involved in ongoing legal proceedings, including class action lawsuits related to its business operations and financial disclosures.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the TMC the metals company Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 27, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.