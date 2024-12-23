The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time

The holiday season has long been synonymous with toys, and throughout the decades, certain items have become iconic hits, bringing joy to millions and shaping America’s thread in Toyland in the process.

Advertisement

From the beloved Barbie doll to the latest high tech-gadgets, toys are a cornerstone of childhood in the U.S., shaping how generations of children learn, play, and dream.

From iconic brands like Mattel’s (MAT) Barbie, to cutting-edge tech innovations like Sony’s (SONY) Playstation console, America’s influence in the world of toys is undeniable. Holiday hype around toys reflects how they are more than just objects – they embody America’s spirit of innovation, fun, and shared experiences. Many of these toys transcend their initial popularity, becoming symbols of childhoods past, passed down through generations or revived in new forms.

Today, holiday toys serve as mirrors of history, reflecting the power of innovation, technology, and entertainment. Even the National Retail Federation (NRF) says this holiday shopping season is “shaping up” to be a highly successful one.

With Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday now behind us, and more holidays ahead, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling holiday items of all time, a bit of their backstory, and when they were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane.