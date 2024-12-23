Waymo is sending its robotaxis to Washington, D.C. Here's what to know
The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time

The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time

America’s influence in the world of toys is undeniable

By
Francisco Velasquez
Mr. Potato Head toy with detachable accessories.
Image: Mario Ruiz (Getty Images)

The holiday season has long been synonymous with toys, and throughout the decades, certain items have become iconic hits, bringing joy to millions and shaping America’s thread in Toyland in the process.

From the beloved Barbie doll to the latest high tech-gadgets, toys are a cornerstone of childhood in the U.S., shaping how generations of children learn, play, and dream.

From iconic brands like Mattel’s (MAT) Barbie, to cutting-edge tech innovations like Sony’s (SONY) Playstation console, America’s influence in the world of toys is undeniable. Holiday hype around toys reflects how they are more than just objects – they embody America’s spirit of innovation, fun, and shared experiences. Many of these toys transcend their initial popularity, becoming symbols of childhoods past, passed down through generations or revived in new forms.

Today, holiday toys serve as mirrors of history, reflecting the power of innovation, technology, and entertainment. Even the National Retail Federation (NRF) says this holiday shopping season is “shaping up” to be a highly successful one.

With Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday now behind us, and more holidays ahead, we’ve compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling holiday items of all time, a bit of their backstory, and when they were inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane.

Mr. Potato Head

Mr. Potato Head

A statue of Mr. Potato Head at the corporate headquarters of toymaker Hasbro Inc.
Image: Michael Springer/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Mr. Potato Head holds a unique place in toy history, not only for his iconic status but also for being the first toy to ever be advertised on television in 1952.

The Hasbro (HAS) toy came from a simple concept: A set of plastic eyes, lips, and other facial features that could be stuck onto a real potato to create a face. Mr. Potato Head, whose fame grew even more when he appeared as a character in Disney-Pixar (DIS)’s Toy Story, set the stage for how toys would be marketed to children for decades to come.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: 2000.

Barbie

Barbie

Image for article titled The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
Image: Ian Waldie (Getty Images)

Barbie was made for girls who wanted to envision a future of themselves as adults. Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler was inspired to create the doll after watching her daughter, Barbara, play with paper dolls and imagining an adult life.

The beloved doll made her debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York City on March 9, 1959. She was initially sold for $3. Barbie’s impact extends far beyond the toy aisle. Her iconic persona has reached the big screen and homes across the globe.

With over 1 billion dolls sold in over 150 countries, Barbie is not only one of the best-selling toys in history, but also a pop culture icon that can be anything.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: 1998.

G.I Joe

G.I Joe

Image for article titled The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

G.I. Joe, often hailed as the first true “action figure,” was created by Hasbro in 1964. The brainchild of Don Levine, a Hasbro employee who saw the success of Barbie and thought a similar concept could work for boys, G.I. Joe was envisioned as a military action figure.

His initial popularity was fueled by Hasbro’s strategic marketing, which included commercials and tie-ins with real-world military events like the Vietnam War. By the 1980s, G.I. Joe had become a full-blown multimedia franchise, as TV shows, comic books, and video games accompanied the action doll.

With more than 400 million action figures sold since his debut, G.I. Joe is still one of the most beloved and best-selling toy lines in history.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: 2004.

Nerf Ball

Nerf Ball

Image for article titled The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
Image: Alexander Tamargo (Getty Images)

The Nerf Ball debuted in 1969 as the world’s first “indoor ball.” It was designed by Parker Brothers (now part of Hasbro) to provide a safer, soft alternative to hard balls that could break furniture or windows.

Made from foam, the Nerf Ball quickly became a hit for indoor play. It’s success led to the development of other products, including a Nerf football and frisbee, and even dart blasters.

Today, while Nerf is synonymous with dart blasters, the original Nerf Ball remains a key part of its legacy, representing the start of a brand that would grow into a global toy icon.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: 2023.

Care Bears

Care Bears

Image for article titled The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
Image: John Keeble (Getty Images)

The Care Bears first appeared in 1981 as part of a line of greeting cards created by American Greetings. The plushy characters, each equipped with a “belly badge” to symbolize their emotions, quickly garnered buzz and a toy line appeared in 1983. Shortly after, the toys alone had generated over $2 billion in sales worldwide.

The toy line’s success was propelled by the launch of the Care Bears animated TV series in 1985. Today, the bear’s multi-media empire has expanded to multiple feature films, books, and of course, merch.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: Not included (though Teddy bears are).

Tickle Me Elmo

Tickle Me Elmo

Image for article titled The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
Image: James Keyser (Getty Images)

Tickle Me Elmo is one of the most iconic and sought-after toys of all time.

The lovable character from Sesame Street was released by Tyco Toys, which was later acquired by Mattel in 1996. The plush doll—which would laugh uncontrollably, shake, and say phrases like, “That tickles!”—became a hit.

In 1996, Elmo became a cultural phenomenon during the holiday season, with retailers running out of stock almost immediately. To capitalize on the shortage, some offered to sell the toy for roughly $1,000. By the end of the following year, over 5 million children had nabbed a doll, making it one of the best-selling toys of all time.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: 2018.

Playstation 2

Playstation 2

Image for article titled The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
Image: Junko Kimura (Getty Images)

The Playstation 2 (PS2) console changed the gaming landscape forever after its release in 2000 by Sony.

The PS2's initial success was driven by its advanced graphics, wide gaming library, and a DVD player, which appealed to larger audiences beyond just gamers. It was the first console to support DVDs, a major selling point at the time.

The console, which boasted 3,800 titles during its life, including games like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and God of War, was discontinued in 2013. By the time it left shelves, the PS2 had sold more than 155 million units worldwide, making it the best-selling video game console in history – a title it still holds today.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: Not included, though a brief history on Playstation’s software is.

Bratz

Bratz

Image for article titled The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Bratz Dolls took the toy world by storm when they were introduced in 2001 by Micro Games America (MGA) Entertainment.

With their bold and edgy designs, which featured – oversized heads, almond-shaped eyes, fashionable outfits – the dolls stood out from traditional dolls like Barbie. The Bratz Doll resonated with young audiences, pushing their success worldwide and extending the brand to TV shows, movies, and even video games.

At their peak, Bratz Dolls generated over $2 billion in annual sales, making them one of the top-selling toy lines of the early 2000s.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: Not included.

Harry Potter

Harry Potter

Image for article titled The 10 best-selling Christmas gifts of all time
Image: Stephen Chernin (Getty Images)

Harry Potter became a global hit after the books and films debuted, with products such as action figures, wands, and LEGO sets flying off the shelves in 2001. Those LEGO sets were among the best selling toys in 2024, according to Adobe.

In 2017, the franchise was said to have generated over $25 billion in sales, according to CNBC, making it one of the most successful in entertainment history.

Despite the series’ conclusion, and controversies tied to its author J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter’s legacy lives on thorough books (over 400 million copies), theme parks and newer toys, such as fidget spinners and chess sets.

National Toy Hall of Fame Induction: Not included, but notable mention of Quidditch!

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

Fortnite featuring Travis Scott
Image: Neilson Barnard (Getty Images)

The Nintendo (NTDOY) Switch, released in 2017, has quickly become one of the best-selling consoles of all time, though it falls behind the PS2. With it’s unique hybrid design, which operates as both a home console and a portable handheld device, it offers flexibility for gamers.

The gaming console has sold over 146 million units as of May 2024. It’s library of games, including Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Fortnite (which is free), have attracted millions of players. Today, the Nintendo Switch remains a top contender in the gaming world, with new releases and accessories keeping in toe with gaming culture.

