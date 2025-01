Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was created in 2017 after the Bitcoin “hard fork.” A hard fork is a phenomenon in the blockchain world that happens when the community makes major changes to the blockchain network and alters the rules.



Bitcoin was hard forked — resulting in Bitcoin Cash, which featured faster transaction speeds. With its history tied to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash’s price often fluctuates with that of the top cryptocurrency.



As Bitcoin is going up after Trump’s speech, Bitcoin Cash is also following suit. The now-defunct Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox has also finished paying its creditors in Bitcoin Cash, which may also be contributing to the crypto’s surge.

Currently, Bitcoin Cash is trading at $454, up over 16% from last week.