Spot Ether ETFs are hot — except for this one

After pouring $100 million into spot Ether ETFs on the first day of trading, investors promptly withdrew their money on day two, resulting in total outflows of $26 million — and all of this happened because of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (NYSE: ETHE).



According to the ETF tracker Farside, Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) experienced an outflow of $327 million on its second day of trading. The outflow on its first day of trading was $484 million, bringing the total outflows to $811 million.



Grayscale is one of the world’s largest crypto asset managers. It launched ETHE in 2017, which is the first publicly traded Ethereum fund in the U.S. It was converted to an ETF with a 2.5% fee, which makes it the most expensive among all other spot Ether ETFs.

Due to the high fee, investors are not putting their money into ETHE, weakening the efforts of all spot Ether ETF inflows. This trend is similar to Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSE: GBTC), which is infamous for experiencing outflows for months.



But Grayscale’s Ethereum Mini Trust sees inflows

The good news is that Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (NYSE: ETH), a spin-off of Grayscale Ethereum Trust, performed well and saw inflows of $45.9 million on the second day of trading. That’s because Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust is the cheapest spot Ether ETF with a management fee of 0.15%.



According to ETF tracker Farside, on the second day of trading, Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) saw an inflow of $74.5 million, the highest among all spot Ether ETFs. It was followed by Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSE: ETHW), which saw an inflow of $29.6 million, and VanEck Ethereum ETF (Cboe: ETHV), which saw an inflows of $19.8 million.

Cryptocurrency Ether is down, too

Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain and the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, saw a steep decline of 7.5% on Thursday afternoon, hovering around $3,100. The fall in the cryptocurrency’s price follows the outflows of the spot Ether ETFs. The drop in the price caused a decline in the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin, which decreased by 2% and was trading at $64,000. Other major cryptocurrencies such as Solana, Dogecoin, and Cardano saw a drop of 6.4%, 5.5%, and 5%, respectively.