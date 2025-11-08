The opening monologue sets the tone for every SNL episode, making it one of the most important parts of the show. Famous hosts often steal the spotlight, leaving viewers talking long after the credits roll — one of the main reasons Saturday Night Live is such a cultural institution.

In this slideshow, we've ranked the top 10 monologues in SNL history. We chose each opening based on audience reception, critical acclaim, and pop-culture impact.

Eddie Murphy (2019) Eddie Murphy

December 21, 2019

Watch Murphy's monologue

On December 21, 2019, Eddie Murphy returned to SNL after 35 years, bringing his massive star power with him. After telling a few jokes, Murphy brought out famous friends Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle, making the show feel like a family reunion instead of just another SNL episode.

Murphy joked about having 10 kids (11 if you include Kevin Hart) and poked a little fun at Bill Cosby, asking, "Who's America's dad NOW?"

Steve Martin (1991) Steve Martin

December 14, 1991

Watch Martin's monologue

In his 1991 monologue, Steve Martin reminded everyone why he’ll always be one of SNL’s original “wild and crazy guys.” He opened by joking about the perils of fame, griping about fans who interrupt him for autographs while he’s trying to eat. Then, he tried to convince the audience that Touchstone Pictures originally wanted him to play the bride in his upcoming movie, “Father of the Bride.”

The biggest laugh came when he insisted he knew the names of all the new cast members. After making a few half-hearted guesses, he busted out some hilariously hot takes: Frosty and Punky. Oh, Steve.

Tiffany Haddish (2017) Tiffany Haddish

November 11, 2017

Watch Haddish's monologue

On November 11, 2017, Tiffany Haddish took the stage as the first Black female stand-up comedian to host SNL. At the time, Haddish was relatively new to the celebrity scene, so she was way more relatable than the average host. She even joked about how she was wearing the same dress she wore to the Oscars because it "cost more than her mortgage."

After mentioning she was in foster care as a child, she thanked everyone who paid taxes between 1990 and 1999, joking that she wouldn't be on stage if it weren't for their contributions. Funny, yes, but also heartwarming.

Robin Williams (1988) Robin Williams

January 23, 1988

Watch Williams' monologue

Robin Williams turned his 1988 SNL monologue into a one-man show, jumping nimbly from an impression of New York City Mayor Ed Koch to racy political jokes about Gary Hart. What sets Williams apart from other hosts is his seemingly limitless energy. He doesn't just do funny voices or poke fun at politicians; he practically dances around the stage.

Dave Chappelle (2016) Dave Chappelle

November 12, 2016

Watch Chappelle's monologue

Dave Chappelle hosted SNL just a few days after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election, so audience members couldn't wait to hear what he had to say. Chappelle delivered, wishing Trump luck while also asking him to "give the historically disenfranchised a chance." The monologue served as a call for unity, making it one of the most important SNL pieces of the decade.

Although Chappelle covered some serious topics, he also left the audience giggling, especially when he talked about becoming a rich Black person. "You find yourself saying things ... you never dreamed you'd say. 'Sorry, you can't come with us. There's only enough room in the balloon basket for four. Ta-ta!'"

Michael B. Jordan (2023) Michael B. Jordan

January 28, 2023

Watch Jordan's monologue

Michael B. Jordan may be one of People's "Sexiest Men Alive," but his monologue showed he's not afraid to make fun of himself. After admitting he was nervous, Jordan showed a clip from one of his earliest acting gigs, joking that he went into puberty right in the middle of filming it. We couldn't help but feel inspired when the handsome host revealed how he went from a fledgling actor to a movie director in under 20 years.

Standout lines? "My name is Michael B. Jordan. But tonight, I'm Michael B. Hosting. Michael B. Joking. And honestly, Michael B. Nervous."

Bernie Mac (2003) Bernie Mac

April 5, 2003

Watch Mac's monologue

When Bernie Mac stepped onto the stage, Studio 8H turned into a comedy club, complete with an audacious entertainer. This is one of the shortest monologues on the list, but Mac managed to pack a big punch, proving that a tight set is better than one that goes on too long. One highlight was when Mac joked about the TSA restrictions on guns and knives. "They didn't say nothin' about carrying no hammer!"

Adam Sandler (2019) Adam Sandler

May 4, 2019

Watch Sandler's monologue

On May 4, 2019, Adam Sandler made a triumphant return to SNL after being fired by Lorne Michaels nearly 25 years earlier. After a few jokes, Sandler broke into song, treating audience members to a musical journey through his four years on the show. Chris Rock (who was also fired from SNL) joined Sandler on stage, turning a simple monologue into a true homecoming.

His best lines? "I was fired. I was fired. NBC said I was done. Then I made over $4 billion at the box office, so I guess you could say I won." You tell 'em, Sandler!