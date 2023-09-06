Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
Torrid Holdings: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (AP) — Torrid Holdings Inc. (CURV) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $6.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the City Of Industry, California-based company said it had profit of 6 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The women's apparel retailer posted revenue of $289.1 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in October, Torrid Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $242 million to $251 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CURV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CURV