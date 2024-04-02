The total solar eclipse is coming and food brands want in. Here are 7 eclipse promotions

A total solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on April 8. The so-called path of totality — where people can experience a fully dark sky in the middle of the day as the moon completely blocks the face of the Sun — cuts across 15 U.S. states, and parts of Mexico and Canada. It’s the first time in seven years that the U.S. will see such an event — and the last time until 2044.

And of course, businesses want in on the excitement.

Several brands — both Moon, Sun and not-at-all-space related — are launching limited edition products and deals.



Check out some of the zaniest solar eclipse promotions out there.