The total solar eclipse is coming and food brands want in. Here are 7 eclipse promotions

The coming total solar eclipse has inspired restaurants and snack brands to offer up some cosmic treats and deals

By
Rocio Fabbro
Solar eclipse
This will be the first time in seven years that a total solar eclipse can be seen from the U.S.
Photo: aeonWAVE (Shutterstock)

A total solar eclipse will be visible across the U.S. on April 8. The so-called path of totality — where people can experience a fully dark sky in the middle of the day as the moon completely blocks the face of the Sun — cuts across 15 U.S. states, and parts of Mexico and Canada. It’s the first time in seven years that the U.S. will see such an event — and the last time until 2044.

And of course, businesses want in on the excitement.

Several brands — both Moon, Sun and not-at-all-space related — are launching limited edition products and deals.

Check out some of the zaniest solar eclipse promotions out there.

MoonPie

Illustration: MoonPie

MoonPie has declared itself the official sponsor of Monday’s total solar eclipse — with good reason, given its fitting name (and its viral tweet during the 2017 solar eclipse). It’s offering a “Solar Eclipse Survival Kit,” featuring mini MoonPies and a pair of eclipse viewing glasses approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), to celebrate “the day the moon wins.” The limited-edition kits are available at all Dollar Tree locations and participating Walmart stores.

SunChips

Illustration: SunChips

SunChips will go dark (in solidarity with the Sun) for the eclipse with an exclusive new flavor, Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda. But if you want them, you have to grab them quickly — the limited edition bags will only be available during the 4 minutes and 27 seconds of the solar eclipse’s duration of totality at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com.

Pizza Hut

Illustration: Pizza Hut

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie that’s…

Pizza Hut is offering large pies for $12 on April 8 in celebration of the eclipse, dubbed “Total Eclipse of the Hut” (à la Bonnie Tyler). The promotion can be used for the create-your-own pizza, with up to 10 toppings, or recipe pizzas. Whether you want to enjoy a pie in store, or have it with you as an eclipse-viewing snack, the offer is valid for carryout, dine-in and delivery.

Burger King

Illustration: Burger King

On eclipse day, Burger King Royal Perks members can snag a buy-one-get-one deal on the chain’s signature Whopper burgers. Those enrolled in the loyalty program can text ECLIPSE to 251251* to claim the offer. (And yes, anyone can sign up that same day if they’re not already enrolled.)

Applebee’s

Gif: Applebee’s

The fast-casual chain has launched a Perfect Eclipse Margarita, featuring Patrón Premium Silver Blanco Tequila-based beverage alongside Citrónge Orange Liqueur, Monin Blue Raspberry and Passion Fruit syrups, and lemon and lime juice. The beverage will be available through April 14.

Sonic Drive-in

Illustration: Sonic

Starting March 25, Sonic is offering a limited edition Blackout Slush Float, in partnership with former NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander, Terry Virts. The all-black slush is “sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit flavored,” and topped with white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles. Oh, and if you haven’t gotten your hands on a pair of ISO-approved eclipse viewing glasses, every purchase of a Blackout Slush Float comes with a free pair.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Photo: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Jeni’s is releasing four new flavors as part of its Punk Stargonaut collection in honor of the eclipse. These include tart and berry-packed Nebula Berry, citrusy Cosmic Bloom, Jeni’s first-ever grape ice cream Purple Star Born, and the return of the brand’s popular marshmallowy Supermoon flavor.

