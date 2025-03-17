Trader Joe's is recalling over 60,000 bottles of sparkling water

Trader Joe’s has issued a multistate recall of over 61,000 bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling water due to a potential safety risk.

The glass bottles may crack, posing a laceration hazard, according to a statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on March 13.

The recall applies to 750-milliliter bottles from two specific production lots, sold individually or in cases of 15. Affected bottles are marked with lot numbers 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L and were available at Trader Joe’s locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The water was sold between December 2024 and January 2025 for approximately $3 per bottle.

Trader Joe’s said it has not received any customer reports of injuries or broken bottles and that only about 1% of the bottles in the affected lots are believed to be defective.

“If you have bottles with either lot code, please do not use them. We urge you to dispose of them carefully and go to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company said in a statement on its website.

For its part, Gerolsteiner, the German mineral water company, said it had “identified and rectified the problem.”

“As part of our internal quality control process, we discovered that in rare cases, cracks can occur in the bottom of the glass bottles of .75L Gerolsteiner Sparkling from the above batch/lot number,” the company said in a recall page on its website. “Due to this anomaly, leaks or fractures could occur, presenting a laceration hazard.”

The company added that the cracks are due to “quality deviations” at one of its suppliers.