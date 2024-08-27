Amazon gave Travis and Jason Kelce a $100 million podcast deal

In This Story AMZN +0.25%

Travis and Jason Kelce announced Tuesday that they signed a massive $100 million, three-year podcast deal with Amazon’s AMZN+0.25% Wondery Studios for their show “New Heights.”



Starting Wednesday, Wondery will have the distribution rights to all video and audio episodes of the podcast helmed by the football stars. Variety reported that the deal is worth more than $100 million, citing a source familiar with the agreement.

Wondery will exclusively be able to monetize the show, which will remain on all podcast platforms, but be provided to Wondery+ subscribers ad-free. Wondery will also have the rights to the show’s back catalog.

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of ‘New Heights,’” the Kelce brothers said in a statement announcing the deal. “We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights!”

Jen Sargent, CEO of Wondery, said in a statement that the podcast has “brought hilarious, relevant commentary and interviews, and unprecedented insider access to the NFL season and professional sports.”



Travis Kelce, of the Kansas Chiefs, and Jason Kelce, a retired Philadelphia Eagles player, launched the show in 2022. It saw a major increase in listeners after Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift.

“It really just has turned into something that I could have never expected it to at this point,” he said this summer at Cannes Lions. “We were just happy to have dog food sponsors in the beginning, and now it’s like, we can kind of pick and choose who we want to represent the podcast.”

Jason Kelce said since his brother started dating Swift, the demographic of the show shifted, as more younger listeners and women started tuning in.