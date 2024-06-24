Travis Kelce on how Taylor Swift is boosting his podcast business

In This Story GOOGL

Travis Kelce said his relationship with Taylor Swift has been more than a boon for his love life — it’s also been great for business.

Speaking at Cannes Lions, the three-time Superbowl champion said that after he started dating Swift, interest in his podcast skyrocketed. Kelce hosts the show, New Heights, with his brother, former NFL player and Superbowl champion Jason Kelce.

“It really just has turned into something that I could have never expected it to at this point,” Travis Kelce said. “We were just happy to have dog food sponsors in the beginning, and now it’s like, we can kind of pick and choose who we want to represent the podcast.”

Travis Kelce was already a household name before he started dating the “Shake It Off” singer, with two Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl wins under his belt, but his very public relationship introduced him to a new demographic: Swifties.

“The demographic of the show is shifting,” Jason Kelce said. It still has diehard football fans listening — and young girls too.

“You’ve got to listen to your viewers,” Travis Kelce said. “We do have a lot of new football fans coming in, so not just talking football like we would in the locker room, trying to like necessarily, dumb it down or make it more simple so that everybody can follow along and still enjoy the show.”

“With the show getting bigger, with me and [Jason] getting bigger ... bigger brands and more opportunities just come our way,” Travis said.

His brother Jason added: “There’s more opportunities and more brands that want to be part of the show.”

The Kelce brothers have more than 2.4 subscribers on the YouTube channel for their podcast, where they get hundreds of thousands of views per episode. Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey sponsored a recent episode of the show.