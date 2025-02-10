Taylor Swift wore $50,000 worth of jewelry to watch Travis Kelce lose

When Taylor Swift appeared on screen during Super Bowl LIX, her mostly white outfit was carefully neutral, deceptively simple, and worth a staggering $60,000.

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist CC Share Subtitles Off

English Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist

Swift grew up supporting the Philadelphia Eagles and even referenced the team in her song “Gold Rush,” but is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. In an apparent show of neutrality, the pop star wore a white body suit with blue shorts – while her accessories were all Kansas City red.

Advertisement

The base components of her outfit included a ribbed Alaia bodysuit, worth $1,300, a $3,253 double-breasted blazer from Yves Saint Laurent, and crystal-studded denim shorts. Swift’s $1,120 white thigh high boots were from the shoe brand Paris, Texas and her $990 red handbag was from Givenchy.

Advertisement

Swift’s bling included a ruby bracelet and two ruby rings from Effy Jewelry, a diamond-studded Cartier (CFRUY+0.80% ) watch, and a diamond hand chain from Logan Hollowell. Cumulatively, Swift’s jewelry was worth at least $54,586. Her Cartier watch – worth $32,300 – was the most expensive component of the outfit.

Advertisement

Another instance of subtle symbolism came in the form of Swift’s chain necklace – which was actually a repurposed version of a chain with the letter “T” (for Taylor or Travis or “The Tortured Poets Department,” depending on who you ask) that she wore around her leg at last week’s Grammys, according to style writer Sarah Chappelle.

Chappelle is the author of “Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras” and is known for identifying and discussing Swift’s clothing on social media.

Advertisement

“One of my favourite factors of game day fashion is how it creates the perfect vacuum for a style case study,” Chappelle wrote on Instagram (META+0.18% ) . “There are constants and constraints when dressing for a repeatable event like this. Factors that make it so you can create a storyline of outfits that unfold over a period of time that each uniquely stand on their own, but that also create an opportunity to have them ‘speak’ to one another.”

Chappelle drew a connection between Swift’s outfit at the Super Bowl and a white top the songwriter wore to her first-ever Kansas City Chiefs game in the early days of her relationship with Kelce.

Advertisement

“Her white tank then was by Dôen and had so many sweet details like its cotton pointelle, eyelet trim, and bow tie front,” Chappelle wrote. “This tank, on the other hand, is actually a bodysuit, by a totally important designer, and costs about 13 [times] more.”