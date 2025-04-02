Earnings Snapshots

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) reports earnings

The report was filed on April 2, 2025

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
In This Story
TMQ+1.29%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ+1.29%) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.

Suggested Reading

The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Microsoft is turning 50. Here are 4 of its peers that are also still around
9 of the most expensive desserts in the world
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a net loss of $3.6 million, consistent with the previous year's net loss of $3.6 million. The loss is attributed to professional fees and stock-based compensation expenses.

Suggested Reading

The 5 colleges with the best food in America — and the 5 with the worst
Microsoft is turning 50. Here are 4 of its peers that are also still around
9 of the most expensive desserts in the world
Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $25.2 million, with a working capital of $24.6 million as of February 28, 2025. Trilogy Metals states that this is sufficient to fund its fiscal 2025 budget of $3.1 million.

Advertisement

Related Content

The time for a moratorium on deep-sea mining is now
After the Adani meltdown, the spotlight is now on India’s biggest mining firm

Related Content

The time for a moratorium on deep-sea mining is now
After the Adani meltdown, the spotlight is now on India’s biggest mining firm

Trilogy Metals' joint venture, Ambler Metals LLC, had $6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, with a budget of $5.8 million for the fiscal year, primarily for community affairs and maintenance of mineral claims.

Advertisement

The report discusses the Bornite Preliminary Economic Assessment, highlighting a potential 17-year mine life with 1.9 billion pounds of copper. The assessment indicates a pre-tax NPV of $552 million and an IRR of 23.6%.

Advertisement

The company continues to focus on the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Ambler mining district in Alaska, through its joint venture with South32 Limited.

Trilogy Metals has no material off-balance sheet arrangements and no changes in internal controls over financial reporting were noted during the quarter.

Advertisement

The filing also details the company's share structure, with 164,216,410 common shares issued and outstanding as of April 2, 2025, and outlines new accounting pronouncements that may impact future financial statements.

Trilogy Metals does not report any significant legal proceedings and notes no material changes to risk factors since its last annual report.

Advertisement

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Trilogy Metals Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated April 2, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.