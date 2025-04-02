Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) reports earnings

In This Story TMQ +1.29%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ+1.29% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 28, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a net loss of $3.6 million, consistent with the previous year's net loss of $3.6 million. The loss is attributed to professional fees and stock-based compensation expenses.

The company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $25.2 million, with a working capital of $24.6 million as of February 28, 2025. Trilogy Metals states that this is sufficient to fund its fiscal 2025 budget of $3.1 million.

Trilogy Metals' joint venture, Ambler Metals LLC, had $6.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, with a budget of $5.8 million for the fiscal year, primarily for community affairs and maintenance of mineral claims.

The report discusses the Bornite Preliminary Economic Assessment, highlighting a potential 17-year mine life with 1.9 billion pounds of copper. The assessment indicates a pre-tax NPV of $552 million and an IRR of 23.6%.

The company continues to focus on the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Ambler mining district in Alaska, through its joint venture with South32 Limited.

Trilogy Metals has no material off-balance sheet arrangements and no changes in internal controls over financial reporting were noted during the quarter.

The filing also details the company's share structure, with 164,216,410 common shares issued and outstanding as of April 2, 2025, and outlines new accounting pronouncements that may impact future financial statements.

Trilogy Metals does not report any significant legal proceedings and notes no material changes to risk factors since its last annual report.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Trilogy Metals Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated April 2, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.