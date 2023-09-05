Trip.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $89 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 70 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The travel services company posted revenue of $1.55 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

