The Trump administration announced Thursday it is extending its trade deal discussions with Mexico for 90 days.

President Donald Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform that he and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed during a phone conversation to a 90-day extension to continue trade talks.

The extension will have the same terms under which the two countries have already been operating, which includes a 25% fentanyl-related tariff, 25% auto tariff, and 50% steel, aluminum, and copper tariffs, Trump said, adding that “Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many.”

“The complexities of a Deal with Mexico are somewhat different than other Nations because of both the problems, and assets, of the Border,” President Trump said. “There will be continued cooperation on the Border as it relates to all aspects of Security, including Drugs, Drug Distribution, and Illegal Immigration into the United States.”

The president said the conversation was “very successful” and that they are “getting to know and understand each other.”

The U.S. and Mexico will continue their trade talks with the goal of signing a new deal within the 90-day period or possibly longer, the president said in his post.

Earlier this month, President Trump had threatened to raise tariffs on Mexico to 30% for supposedly not doing enough to rein in drug cartels and smuggling.

On Wednesday, the president posted on Truth Social that his self-imposed trade deadline of August 1 would not change: “THE AUGUST FIRST DEADLINE IS THE AUGUST FIRST DEADLINE — IT STANDS STRONG, AND WILL NOT BE EXTENDED,” he said.

However, hours after the president’s remarks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said at a live taping of Breitbart's “War Room” podcast that trade partners can “continue negotiating” even after Friday’s deadline.

So far, the Trump administration has reached trade accords with Japan, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and (possibly) Vietnam.

—Joseph Zeballos-Roig contributed to this article.