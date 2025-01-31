Trump and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to meet at White House

This story incorporates reporting from TheCable, MSN and The Hill on MSN.com.



President Trump is set to meet with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the White House.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

This meeting coincides with ongoing discussions in the U.S. regarding tighter regulations on the export of AI chips to China. Nvidia, a leader in the field of artificial intelligence and semiconductor technology, stands at the center of these discussions given its prominent role in the industry.

Nvidia’s cutting-edge technology is increasingly under scrutiny as global tensions rise over technological dominance. The proposed restrictions aim to preserve U.S. leadership in AI while addressing national security concerns. Huang’s meeting with President Trump could influence the administration’s final decision on these export controls.

Advertisement

The semiconductor industry is vital to the modern economy, impacting sectors from automotive to defense. As debates over technological supremacy continue, decisions made in such high-level discussions could have far-reaching consequences, affecting trade relations, economic growth, and innovation. Huang’s input will likely provide valuable insights into the potential implications of the proposed restrictions on both domestic and international markets.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.