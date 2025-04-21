Trump's economic approval ratings have never been worse

In This Story CMCSA

A new CNBC (CMCSA) poll points to trouble for President Donald Trump.

The president is registering the worst economic approval numbers of his political career as the public digests his handling of economic policy and his on-again, off-again tariff regimen.

The CNBC All-America Economic Survey found that the economic optimism that ushered in Trump’s inauguration has disappeared. More Americans now believe the economy will get worse than at any moment since 2023, accompanied by deepening pessimism about the stock market, which has seen sharp sell-offs and volatility around Trump’s tariffs. The poll, which surveyed 1,000 Americans, resulted in numbers only slightly better than CNBC’s final polling when Trump first left office in 2020.

Current opinions about Trump and the Presidency:

44% approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency

51% disapprove

Current opinions on the economy:

43% approval

55% disapproval

49% of the public believe the economy will get worse over the next year

76% of Republicans see the economy improving.

83% of Democrats and 54% of independents see the economy getting worse

This is the first time Trump has been underwater on the economy in a CNBC poll.

Trump’s Republican base remains unified, but Democrats, at -90 net economic approval, are 30 points more negative than their average during his first term, and independents are 23 points more negative.

Blue-collar workers, a key part of the president’s base, remain in Trump’s corner on handling of the economy, but their disapproval numbers are higher by 14 points compared with their average for his first term.

The poll was conducted April 9 through April 13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.