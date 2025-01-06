How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Donald Trump's inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors

About
Politics & Government

Donald Trump's inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors

Tech giants and Wall Street leaders are writing million-dollar checks despite past conflicts with the president-elect

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
President-elect Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump has already broken another record: the most cash ever received by a presidential inauguration committee.

Advertisement

The Trump-Vance inaugural committee has received more than $170 million from donors, according to the Associated Press.

Taken at face value, that’s a lot of money. But it means a lot more when compared to the fundraising totals racked up by Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and President Joe Biden’s 2021 committee.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, Biden’s PIC 2021, Inc. raised a total of $61.8 million, with its largest donations coming from a handful of companies that donated $1 million, including Pfizer (PFE) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Trump’s first committee, the 58th Presidential Inauguration Committee, took home $106.8 million from donors, including many that also donated to Biden, such as Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT). Boeing has also reportedly donated to Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee.

The haul is so large that some seven-figure donors won’t receive VIP tickets or other perks for the inauguration due to the reportedly high demand, per the New York Times. Most of the cash is expected to go toward paying the cost of the usual events surrounding the inauguration, including the oath of office ceremony and inaugural balls.

Here are some of the major companies and investors handing Trump a record amount of cash for his swearing-in ceremony.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 15

Sam Altman

Sam Altman

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, plans to make a personal commitment of $1 million to Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Advertisement

“President Trump will lead our country into the age of AI, and I am eager to support his efforts to ensure America stays ahead,” Altman said in a statement shared with Quartz.

He’s previously expressed some optimism about Trump’s upcoming administration, saying that he thinks Trump “will be very good at” supporting the U.S. and its allies to lead in AI infrastructure amid a race with China. Earlier in December, Altman said he isn’t worried about his former colleague and rival Elon Musk’s role in Trump’s White House despite an ongoing legal battle.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 15

Amazon

Amazon

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

On Dec. 13, Amazon (AMZN) became the second public company known to be making the equivalent of a $2 million donation to the inaugural fund, a premium on its previous donations.

Advertisement

The company plans to donate $1 million to the fund and make a $1 million in-kind donation by streaming the January 20, 2025, event on Amazon Video.

That’s a big increase from the $58,000 the company gave to Trump’s 2017 inauguration. In 2021, Amazon gave $276,509 to Biden’s fund, while its subsidiary Amazon Web Services contributed $50,000.

The donation is part of Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos’s plans to make inroads with Trump, who he has feuded with in the past. In October, he quashed plans from The Washington Post, which he owns, to endorse Trump’s Democratic rival.

Last month, Bezos met with Trump for dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside Tesla’s (TSLA) Elon Musk. “EVERYBODY WANTS TO BE MY FRIEND!!!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social the following morning.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 15

Meta

Meta

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Meta (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg likes to rock the boat every now and then. Earlier in December, he and his company became the first to reveal their plans to donate $1 million to the president-elect’s inauguration committee.

Advertisement

The tech giant didn’t donate to Trump’s 2017 inaugural fund or Joe Biden’s in 2021. But this time, Zuckerberg has a healthy appreciation — and possibly some fear — of Trump and his power.

He’s made a series of inroads to Trump this year, writing in August that he regretted not pushing back against calls from federal officials to remove COVID-19 related posts from Facebook and Instagram, calling Trump “badass” after an assassination attempt, and declining to endorse a presidential candidate.

Zuckerberg also visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida in November. Following the meeting, Meta said in a statement that Zuckerberg was “grateful” for the invitation and that “[i]t’s an important time for the future of American innovation.”

In December, Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said Zuckerberg hopes to play “an active role in the debates that any administration needs to have about maintaining America’s leadership in the technological sphere.”

Zuckerberg’s relationship with Trump went from warm to strictly professional over the course of the first Trump administration after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, when Facebook suspended the then-president for inciting the riot.

Trump said in a statement that June: “Next time I’m in the White House there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. It will be all business!” In a book published in September, Trump said the CEO would “spend the rest of his life in prison” if he plotted against him.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 15

Uber and its CEO

Uber and its CEO

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Rideshare service provider Uber (UBER) and its CEO made two separate donations of $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund in November, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Uber donated $1 million to Biden’s 2021 inauguration but declined to make any donations in 2017. Khosrowshahi did not donate in 2021 and his gift to Trump’s inaugural marks his largest donation to a political candidate or inauguration fund to date, the Journal reported.

The donation comes as Uber looks to strengthen its ties to the incoming administration as a potential rival gains influence. Musk has aspirations of launching a Tesla ridehail service in 2025, with plans to begin in Texas or California.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 15

Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Illustration: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Retail trading platform Robinhood Markets (HOOD) has donated $2 million to the Trump inauguration fund, citing its interest in the upcoming administration and its stances on regulation and cryptocurrencies.

Advertisement

“Robinhood is pleased to welcome in a new era of American innovation and sensible regulation that promotes free markets, investor access, and consumer choice,” Robinhood’s head of government and external affairs, Mary Elizabeth Taylor, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with President Trump and the incoming Administration to drive positive change in the markets, be an active voice for customers, and pursue our mission to democratize finance for all.”

Robinhood has gone all-in on crypto in recent months, launching crypto futures in the U.S. and Europe in July and buying the Bitstamp exchange a few days later. It also made Solana, Pepe, Cardano, XRP, and dogwifhat available for trading on its platform. It was one of the first platforms to allow Dogecoin trading on its app in 2021 and launched a cryptocurrency wallet in the same year.

In May, the company received formal notice that the Securities and Exchange Commission intends to take enforcement action against it. The company has denied the regulator’s classification of cryptocurrencies as securities.

Trump’s pick to lead the SEC, Paul Atkins, is expected to be much friendlier to cryptocurrency interests than the Biden administration, having led The Digital Chamber’s Token Alliance initiative since 2017.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 15

Ken Griffin

Ken Griffin

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Ken Griffin, the billionaire CEO of Citadel, founder of Citadel Securities, and owner of a $44.6 million Stegosaurus, said on Dec. 16 that he would donate $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund despite a decline to financially back his campaign.

Advertisement

“I’m sure you’ll see me listed again as a contributor to the inauguration,” he told the crowd at a Miami-Dade League of Cities event, Bloomberg News reported.

In 2021, he donated $500,000 to Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. Four years earlier, he gave Trump’s inauguration committee $1 million.

Griffin, who says he voted for Trump, has been largely supportive of Trump — and said he wants to work with the president-elect’s administration — has repeatedly expressed some doubts about his tariff plans.

“I’m generally opposed to tariffs and haven’t been subtle about this,” Griffin said at the event. “It’s one part of his economic agenda, and we’ll see where that lands.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 15

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs

Bank of America and Goldman Sachs

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Illustration: Valera Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Bank of America (BAC) confirmed to Quartz that it plans to make a donation to the inaugural fund, although it declined to disclose the size of its giving.

Advertisement

The bank gave $1 to both Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and Biden’s inaugural committee, according to regulatory filings. It was one of the largest banking industry contributors to both committees.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said in December that he expects Trump’s policies to favor mergers and acquisitions, echoing a common remark made by banks. The last Trump administration averaged 78 deals per year from 2017 to 2019, compared with 15 and 27 deals, respectively, in 2023 and 2024 so far.

Another major bank, Goldman Sach, told Reuters it also plans to donate an undisclosed amount to Trump’s inaugural committee. In 2016, Goldman was the sole major bank to ban its partners from donating to Trump’s campaign in order to steer clear of municipal bond and pension rules.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 15

Ripple

Ripple

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile for Collision (Getty Images)

Brad Garlinghouse, the chief executive of the crypto company Ripple, recently told The New York Times he plans on donating $5 million in XRP, the company’s digital currency, to Trump’s inaugural fund.

Advertisement

Garlinghouse, unlike much of the crypto industry, made inroads with Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen also donated $11 million worth of XRP to the Harris campaign.

Garlinghouse, who emphasized that either a Harris or Trump victory would aid the crypto industry, supported Larsen’s donation at the time and slammed the Biden administration’s crypto policies.

“I respect Chris’ (and everyone’s!) right to support whomever they think is best to lead the U.S,” Garlinghouse said in October. “Ripple will continue to engage with both Democrats and Republicans in the final days of the campaigns (and after the election) to promote pro-crypto policies.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 15

Perplexity

Perplexity

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Perplexity, an artificial intelligence startup launched in 2022, is matching the $1 million donation made by some of its larger colleagues in the tech industry.

Advertisement

The startup, which just closed a funding round at a $9 billion valuation, is building a search engine rival meant to compete with Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google. In March, Perplexity said it had 15 million active users, up from 10 million just two months earlier.

“As a newer but growing player in the AI space, we look forward to building a relationship with the incoming administration,” Perplexity Chief Business Officer Dmitry Shevelenko said in a statement. “We share a commitment to innovation and leveling the playing field for Little Tech and see this as an important moment to promote free speech, the open Internet, and avoiding regulatory capture in AI.”

“Unlike other tech companies who have recently donated to President Trump’s inaugural fund, Perplexity didn’t exist during his previous term, so this is an opportunity for us to collaborate on shared goals rather than mending a frayed relationship,” Shevelenko added.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 15

Google

Google

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Mountain View, California-based Google donated $1 million to the inaugural fund, the company confirmed last week.

Advertisement

“Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage. We’re also donating to the inaugural committee,” Karan Bhatia, a former Bush administration senior official and Google’s current policy head, said in a statement.

A spokesperson noted that Google has also donated to both Trump’s 2017 inaugural fund and Biden’s 2021 inaugural committee. In both cases, the tech giant donated $285,000.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also expressed excitement to work on a “Manhattan Project” for artificial intelligence ahead of a meeting with Trump in December, referring to the World War II-era program to develop nuclear weapons. During The New York Times’ DealBook Summit last month, Pichai said he hoped Trump could help build infrastructure for AI.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 15

Ford, General Motors, and Toyota

Ford, General Motors, and Toyota

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Image: Andy Lyons (Getty Images)

Ford Motor Co. (F), Toyota Motor Co. (TM), and General Motors (GM) have each announced donations to the Trump inauguration.

Advertisement

Ford and GM will contribute both vehicles and $1 million to the inauguration, while Toyota will just donate $1 million. The moves come as the president-elect gears up to make major changes that could affect the automotive industry.

Trump has vowed to slap massive tariffs on products coming from Mexico and Canada, which would include cars and parts involved in each automakers’ supply chain. His tariff proposals related to the United Kingdom, European Union, Mexico, and China could cost European and U.S. carmakers up to 17% of their combined annual earnings.

“Even though Ford is the No. 1 assembler of vehicles in the United States by a long shot, a lot of our supply chain depends on countries around the world,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said earlier this month. “I’m confident that with Ford being who it is we’ll work with the administration through these very difficult times of a global economy that’s starting to change.”

Trump has also vowed to scrap his predecessor’s Inflation Reduction Act, including funding for electric vehicle charging stations and EV tax credits, and roll back emission rules from the Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Department.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 15

Tim Cook

Tim Cook

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead/Flickr

Apple (AAPL) CEO Tim Cook was one of the handful of major chief executives to make a personal donation to the inaugural fund, rather than a corporate gift. According to Axios, he donated $1 million to the committee.

Advertisement

Cook is one of the few tech CEOs who has yet to have a falling out with Trump. During the first Trump administration, Cook frequently called the then-president, sat on the administration’s Workforce Policy Advisory Board, and hosted Trump at Apple’s campus in Austin, Texas.

In 2019, after Cook managed to convince Trump to get Apple an exemption from a series of tariffs affecting Chinese imports, Cook gifted the then-president with one of the first Mac Pros built at its new U.S. facility. In an interview with Bloomberg News in June, Trump remarked that he found Cook to be “a very good businessman.”

“I believe that if Tim Cook didn’t run Apple, if Steve Jobs did, it wouldn’t be nearly as successful as it is now,” Trump said on an episode of the PBD Podcast in October. “I think so because I think Tim Cook has done an amazing job, and I’m not knocking Steve Jobs, but it wouldn’t have been the same.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 15

Microsoft

Microsoft

Image for article titled Donald Trump&#39;s inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors
Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP (Getty Images)

Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft (MSFT) has also donated $1 million to Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee, marking a premium on its prior contributions. The tech giant gifted $500,000 to both Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and Biden’s 2021 committee.

Advertisement

CEO Satya Nadella was a member of Trump’s 2016 roundtable of Silicon Valley leaders, alongside a number of other major tech executives, and met with the then-president as Microsoft pursued buying ByteDance-owned TikTok in August 2020. Although Trump is now a fan of TikTok, at the time, he was calling for it to be banned.

In a blog post earlier this month, Microsoft President Brad Smith said the company is on track to invest $80 billion in artificial intelligence-enabled data centers in fiscal 2025. Smith also called on Trump’s upcoming administration to build on the progress it made during his first term on AI-related areas, including advocating for fellowships to build a pipeline of AI researchers and practioners.

“If the Trump Administration can build upon the best AI steps that have emerged in the past four years through international AI diplomacy, including the G7, the United States will offer the world a compelling value proposition,” Smith wrote.

Advertisement

15 / 15