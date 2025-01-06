Donald Trump's inaugural fund raised a record amount of cash. Here are the major donors

President-elect Donald Trump has already broken another record: the most cash ever received by a presidential inauguration committee.

The Trump-Vance inaugural committee has received more than $170 million from donors, according to the Associated Press.

Taken at face value, that’s a lot of money. But it means a lot more when compared to the fundraising totals racked up by Trump’s 2017 inaugural committee and President Joe Biden’s 2021 committee.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, Biden’s PIC 2021, Inc. raised a total of $61.8 million, with its largest donations coming from a handful of companies that donated $1 million, including Pfizer (PFE) and Qualcomm (QCOM).

Trump’s first committee, the 58th Presidential Inauguration Committee, took home $106.8 million from donors, including many that also donated to Biden, such as Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT). Boeing has also reportedly donated to Trump’s 2025 inaugural committee.

The haul is so large that some seven-figure donors won’t receive VIP tickets or other perks for the inauguration due to the reportedly high demand, per the New York Times. Most of the cash is expected to go toward paying the cost of the usual events surrounding the inauguration, including the oath of office ceremony and inaugural balls.

Here are some of the major companies and investors handing Trump a record amount of cash for his swearing-in ceremony.