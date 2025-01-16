Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and other Big Tech leaders flocking to Trump's inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to be joined by friends, family, and major technology firm CEOs when he’s sworn in as the next president of the U.S. on Monday.

Advertisement

The inauguration — a formal event that commemorates a president passing the torch to their successor — is a major event, usually accompanied by glitzy balls and a parade. Trump has reportedly raised $200 million for the inauguration, more than tripling what President Joe Biden raised in 2021.

A seat at the inauguration, especially one beside the new president, can be a sign of strength for all involved. For the president, it shows he has their backing, while his guests show that they have his ear.

That’s an important gesture to many, especially in the growing “tech-industrial complex.” Here are the major tech leaders expected to join Trump on Monday, January 20, 2025.