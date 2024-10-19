Trump Media stock hits a wall, banks' new challenge, and crypto explodes: Markets news roundup

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
Money & Markets

Plus, the economy under Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in 3 charts

Image for article titled Trump Media stock hits a wall, banks&#39; new challenge, and crypto explodes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Javier Ghersi (Getty Images), Rebecca Noble (Getty Images), Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images), Scott Olson (Getty Images), Matteo Colombo (Getty Images), Pixelbizz (Getty Images), triloks (Getty Images), Illustration: VectorStory (Getty Images)
The U.S. economy under Donald Trump and Joe Biden, in 3 charts

Image for article titled Trump Media stock hits a wall, banks&#39; new challenge, and crypto explodes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Javier Ghersi (Getty Images)

The U.S. economy remains a heated topic in presidential debates and a top concern for American voters. Eight in ten registered voters say it will be crucial to their vote in the 2024 presidential elections.

Trump Media stock plunges after weekslong rally

Donald Trump, in a blue suit, red tie, and white shirt, speaks into a microphone in front of a black background
Photo: Rebecca Noble (Getty Images)

After a weekslong rally that saw shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) roughly triple in value, the stock took an 8% nosedive Tuesday afternoon.

The 10 best cities in America for vacationing on a budget

Image for article titled Trump Media stock hits a wall, banks&#39; new challenge, and crypto explodes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Alexander Spatari (iStock by Getty Images)

We all deserve a vacation from time to time; the pressures of work, school, and personal relationships are enough to make anyone crave a long weekend in a new city, with high-quality meals and luxurious accommodations.

Donald Trump’s new crypto project crashed on its first day

Donald Trump, in a blue suit and red-and-white striped tie, sits in front of a black background
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s crypto project, World Liberty Financial, had a rough first day — its website experienced multiple prolonged outages, disrupting the sale of tokens.

Lower interest rates will change the game for big banks. Here’s how

Big banks kicked off earnings season on Friday.
Photo: Matteo Colombo (Getty Images)

In their first quarterly earnings reports since the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates last month, big banks are giving investors a glimpse into how they are preparing for a new, potentially less friendly macroeconomic landscape.

The Dow and the Nasdaq slump as ASML leads a chip stock rout

Image for article titled Trump Media stock hits a wall, banks&#39; new challenge, and crypto explodes: Markets news roundup
Photo: Pixelbizz (Getty Images)

The Dow and other major indexes experienced losses Tuesday afternoon as chipmakers struggled amid news of potential export caps.

In the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 118 points, or 0.28%, to 42,939. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 shed 0.8% and 0.4%, respectively.

From Walmart to Costco, U.S. retail giants are all-in on Diwali. Here’s why

Image for article titled Trump Media stock hits a wall, banks&#39; new challenge, and crypto explodes: Markets news roundup
Photo: triloks (Getty Images)

Diwali, a major Hindu festival symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, is less than two weeks away, and this year, U.S. retailers are embracing the occasion with festive decor, special promotions, and exclusive Diwali-themed offers.

Crypto usage has gone to the moon, says new report

Image for article titled Trump Media stock hits a wall, banks&#39; new challenge, and crypto explodes: Markets news roundup
Illustration: VectorStory (Getty Images)

Crypto usage hits new highs – and shows no signs of slowing down.

That’s according to a recent report by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which found record crypto usage amid a maturing business and tech infrastructure.

Trump Media might just be a meme stock, strategist says

Doug Cohen, managing director of Fiduciary Trust International, breaks down why meme stocks and crypto are too speculative to be considered good investments

The next president will face a debt problem that could lead to a crisis, strategist says

Doug Cohen, managing director of Fiduciary Trust International, breaks down why a recession could be on the horizon no matter who wins the election

