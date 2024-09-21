Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Trump Media stock's new low, the Fed's rate cut, and the Dow's new record: Markets news roundup

Money & Markets

Trump Media stock's new low, the Fed's rate cut, and the Dow's new record: Markets news roundup

Plus, the 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they’re rising least

Image for article titled Trump Media stock's new low, the Fed's rate cut, and the Dow's new record: Markets news roundup
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Andrew Harnik (Getty Images), Jackyenjoyphotography (Getty Images), AUDINDesign (Getty Images), Drazen Zigic (Getty Images), Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
Trump Media stock hit a new low right before Donald Trump can dump his shares

Donald Trump
Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Trump Media & Technology Group stock hit a new post-merger low of $14.56 per share just hours before the company’s lock-up agreement is set to end.

Shares of Trump Media, the company behind Former President Donald Trump’s right-wing social media platform Truth Social, sunk more than 6% Thursday. After hitting the low, shares rebounded slightly to $14.67 apiece.

Read More

Trump Media stock dips after a second assassination attempt against Donald Trump

Donald Trump
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Trump Media & Technology Group stock slumped after former President Donald Trump was the target of another apparent assassination attempt.

Shares of Trump Media, the company behind Trump’s right-wing social media platform Truth Social, fell nearly 4% Monday, with shares trading at $17.31. This latest dip brought the company’s market capitalization to $3.46 billion.

Read More

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in years as inflation keeps cooling

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the first time in years as inflation keeps cooling

Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

The Federal Open Market Committee voted Wednesday to lower interest rates by 50 basis points, bringing the federal funds rate down from two-decade highs after more than a year of watching and waiting.

Read More

Get ready for stocks to soar when the Fed cuts interest rates, strategist says

Get ready for stocks to soar when the Fed cuts interest rates, strategist says

David Dietze, Senior Investment Strategist at Peapack Private Wealth Management, spoke with Quartz for the latest installment of our “Smart Investing” video series.

Read More

The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they’re rising least

The 5 states where rents are rising the most — and the 5 states where they’re rising least

Image for article titled Trump Media stock's new low, the Fed's rate cut, and the Dow's new record: Markets news roundup
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

One thing most Americans can probably agree on is that the rent is too high.

According to new data from the US Census Bureau, more than 21 million renting households spent 30% or more of their income on rent in 2023.

“Housing costs rose between 2022 and 2023 for both homeowners and renters. The median cost of housing for renters rose from $1,354 to $1,406 (after adjusting for inflation),” Molly Ross, a survey statistician with the U.S. Census Bureau said in a press release.

Read More

The Fed finally cut interest rates. But don’t expect a quick boost for housing

The Fed finally cut interest rates. But don’t expect a quick boost for housing

Image for article titled Trump Media stock's new low, the Fed's rate cut, and the Dow's new record: Markets news roundup
Photo: Jackyenjoyphotography (Getty Images)

Mortgage rates have been declining for weeks on expectations that the Federal Reserve would finally cut interest rates. But even though the central bank did so Wednesday, the housing market could take considerably longer to get back to normal.

Read More

The Dow closed above 42,000 for the first time after the Fed’s big interest rate cut

The Dow closed above 42,000 for the first time after the Fed’s big interest rate cut

Image for article titled Trump Media stock's new low, the Fed's rate cut, and the Dow's new record: Markets news roundup
Photo: AUDINDesign (Getty Images)

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (SPGI) jumped 522 points Thursday and closed at a new record high, as the Federal Reserve’s decision to slash interest rates by 50 basis points gave fuel to markets.

Read More

Mortgage demand spikes ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Mortgage demand spikes ahead of Fed interest rate decision

Purchase applications jumped 5% as home buying excitement builds.
Purchase applications jumped 5% as home buying excitement builds.
Photo: Drazen Zigic (Getty Images)

After weeks of incremental increases, mortgage applications spiked last week as mortgage rates continue to drop ahead of the Federal Reserve’s anticipated interest rate cut.

Read More

Nvidia isn’t the top stock anymore. A strategist says buy this instead

Nvidia isn’t the top stock anymore. A strategist says buy this instead

David Dietze of Peapack Private Wealth Management predicts that Intel’s work with AWS and participation in the CHIPS Act will be the beginning of a turnaround

The Fed will go for a bigger interest rate cut — and stocks will soar, strategist says

The Fed will go for a bigger interest rate cut — and stocks will soar, strategist says

David Dietze of Peapack Private Wealth Management predicts the outcome of a historic FOMC meeting for investors

