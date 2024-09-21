Trump Media stock's new low, the Fed's rate cut, and the Dow's new record: Markets news roundup

One thing most Americans can probably agree on is that the rent is too high.



According to new data from the US Census Bureau, more than 21 million renting households spent 30% or more of their income on rent in 2023.

“Housing costs rose between 2022 and 2023 for both homeowners and renters. The median cost of housing for renters rose from $1,354 to $1,406 (after adjusting for inflation),” Molly Ross, a survey statistician with the U.S. Census Bureau said in a press release.

