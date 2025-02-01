Trump's Medicaid freeze, Starbucks' vibe shift, and Costco's DEI defense: Business news roundup

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Business News

Plus, Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk’s meddling in global politics

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s Medicaid freeze, Starbucks&#39; vibe shift, and Costco&#39;s DEI defense: Business news roundup
Image: Catherine McQueen (Getty Images), kickers (Getty Images), Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images), Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images), Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP (Getty Images), James Leynse (Getty Images), Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg (Getty Images), David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images), Montinique Monroe (Getty Images)
Trump Medicaid freeze seems to lock 72 million Americans out of their health insurance

Image: Catherine McQueen (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s move to freeze federal funding for a massive number of government programs seems to have impacted Medicaid payment systems across the country, potentially locking 72 million Americans out of their health insurance.

The Starbucks vibe shift is here

Image: kickers (Getty Images)

Starbucks is changing its vibe beginning today.

The coffee chain is reintroducing elements many customers associate with its “classic coffeehouse vibe,” like condiment bars and handwritten names on cups.

Costco is already under fire for sticking with DEI

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s Medicaid freeze, Starbucks&#39; vibe shift, and Costco&#39;s DEI defense: Business news roundup
Photo: James Leynse (Getty Images)

Nineteen Republican attorneys general sent a letter to Costco on Monday blasting the wholesale retailer for standing by its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Costco is making a big food court change

Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Costco (COST) is making a big change to its soda offerings.

After years of serving Pepsi (PEP), the wholesale giant will switch to Coca-Cola (KO) beverages later this year, according to CEO Ron Vachris.

“This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola,” Vachris confirmed during the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Jan. 23.

‘This is insane s—t’: Bill Gates blasts Elon Musk’s meddling in global politics

Photo: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Bill Gates had some choice words for Elon Musk when asked about Musk’s recent involvement in global politics.

“It’s really insane that he can destabilize the political situations in countries,” Gates told The Sunday Times in an interview published over the weekend.

Tesla earnings miss the mark — but the stock rises anyway

Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) shares rose despite fourth-quarter revenue and other metrics falling short of Wall Street expectations.

The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker reported fourth-quarter revenue of $25.7 billion, up 2% compared to last year’s $25.2 billion. But analysts had expected $27.2 billion, according to estimates compiled by FactSet (FDS).

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman just raised $25 million to take on cancer with AI

Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

LinkedIn (MSFT) co-founder and venture capitalist Reid Hoffman on Monday launched an AI startup aimed at discovering new treatments for cancer.

Manas AI will use a proprietary AI-driven platform to help speed up the drug discovery process, from identifying potential drug candidates with “paradigm-shifting speed and accuracy” all the way to clinical trials, Hoffman said in a press release. The company is initially focusing on treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and lymphoma. Eventually, it intends to target other autoimmune diseases and rare conditions.

Starbucks just cut its menu down to size. It’s not what you think

The “Back to Starbucks” strategy aims to slow down the cafe experience — while speeding up service

Trump is eyeing a big exception to his new tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Trump is eyeing a big exception to his new tariffs on Canada and Mexico

President Donald Trump, in 2020, speaks at an active oil rig in Midland, Texas. In both his first and second terms, he’s been a major promoted of oil drilling.
President Donald Trump, in 2020, speaks at an active oil rig in Midland, Texas. In both his first and second terms, he’s been a major promoted of oil drilling.
Photo: Montinique Monroe (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is set to slap Mexico and Canada, two of the U.S.’s top three trade partners, with 25% tariffs on all imports as soon as Saturday. But he’s eyeing a carve-out for one of his favorite products: oil.

