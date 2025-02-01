Trump's Medicaid freeze, Starbucks' vibe shift, and Costco's DEI defense: Business news roundup

Costco (COST) is making a big change to its soda offerings.

After years of serving Pepsi (PEP), the wholesale giant will switch to Coca-Cola (KO) beverages later this year, according to CEO Ron Vachris.

Advertisement

“This summer, we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola,” Vachris confirmed during the company’s annual shareholders meeting on Jan. 23.

Read More