Zuckerberg goes full Trump, Musk cuts DOGE expectations, TikTok's day in court: Politics news roundup

Mr. Trump is returning to Washington — and tech giants don’t want to miss out.

Google and Microsoft have announced plans to donate $1 million to the committee planning President-elect Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, joining fellow tech titans such as Amazon and Apple (AAPL), whose CEO Tim Cook made a personal gift. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whose company also donated, revealed a slew of pro-Trump changes this week, including copying Elon Musk’s X’s Community Notes system. Musk himself also gave a somewhat sour update on his federal cost-cutting ambitions.

Advertisement

TikTok is also facing a new offer from a “Shark Tank” star as the company readies itself to fight a U.S. ban on its app before the Supreme Court on Friday.

Catch up on all that news and more — including Trump’s influence over a halted port strike and the current administration’s attempt to throw a wrench in his drilling plans — below.