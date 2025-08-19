Logo
Business News

Trump's metal tariffs are widening to include furniture, kitchenware, and air conditioners

The rapid speed from announcement to implementation gave importers little time to fortify their supply chains against the latest tariff barrage

ByJoseph Zeballos-Roig
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

Many manufacturers are grappling with evolving tariff environment under President Trump. (Ryan Collerd/AFP via Getty Images)


The Trump administration is vigorously chasing a peace deal in Ukraine. It's displayed scarce interest in a ceasefire when it comes to settling its trade wars.

Suggested Reading

What to look out for at Jackson Hole as Powell faces pressure on jobs and inflation
Budweiser producer pours $15 million into its St. Louis brewery
Trump's metal tariffs are widening to include furniture, kitchenware, and air conditioners

President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are being expanded to include more everyday products like air conditioners, office furniture, knives, and energy products such as generators, according to a new notice posted Tuesday in the Federal Register by the Commerce Department. Motorcycles, bulldozers, and rail cars are also getting hit with the import taxes, which took effect Monday at midnight.

Related Content

FTC is suing ticket reseller for price gouging Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen concert tickets
UK caves to Trump administration over Apple encryption spat

The notice was first posted late Friday by Customs and Border Protection. The remarkably rapid speed from announcement to implementation over the course of two days gave importers barely any time to fortify their supply chains against the latest tariff barrage from the Trump administration. It's not clear whether the newest tariffs apply to products already on their way to the United States.

"These actions are not about righting trade unfairness," Eric Johnson, a trade expert and director at S&P Global, wrote in a social media post following the tariff advisory. "It's about making the job of importing insanely difficult, if not downright impossible."

Trump first applied the 25% steel and aluminum tariffs across the board with no exemptions to trade partners, arguing it would revitalize domestic manufacturing. Those duties were later hiked to 50% in June, which sparked frustration with Mexico, Canada and other close trading partners selling metals to the United States. Canada is the U.S.'s biggest supplier of steel and metal.

Double-digit tariffs are in effect already for most nations. Trump, though, has teased more tariffs for computer chips as soon as this week, though there would be carve-outs for companies that have pledged to expand their U.S. manufacturing. He recently forged a profit-sharing agreement with Nvidia for the U.S. government to claim 15% of revenue from chip sales in China.

The Trump administration has threatened to ratchet up levies on India for buying Russian oil since it believes doing so weakens its effort to secure a ceasefire in Ukraine. On Tuesday morning, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized New Delhi for its action.

“They are just profiteering. They are reselling,” Bessent said in a CNBC interview. “This is what I would call the Indian arbitrage — buying cheap Russian oil, reselling it as product.”

📬 Sign up for the Daily Brief

Our free, fast and fun briefing on the global economy, delivered every weekday morning.