Trump's trade war, 'gold' visas for the rich, and scrambling on egg prices: Politics news roundup

The U.S. is beginning to show the signs of an economic slowdown, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to add pressure to the already strained economy. Federal officials have a close eye on soaring egg prices, although a $1 billion plan is in the works to bring them down.

Major companies and industries are poised to take a hit from Trump’s planned duties on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, along with other nations, from automakers to the restaurant business. Corporate America is getting ready for the tariffs, even as they figure out how to work with the Trump administration, with companies — including Apple, Eli Lilly & Co., and Walmart — making both public and private appeals to the president.

Catch up on that news — and more, including Trump’s $5 million “gold cards” for immigrants and his pressure on Apple — in this week’s politics roundup.