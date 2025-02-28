Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Trump's trade war, 'gold' visas for the rich, and scrambling on egg prices: Politics news roundup

Politics & Government

Trump's trade war, 'gold' visas for the rich, and scrambling on egg prices: Politics news roundup

Plus, corporate America tries to understand a second Trump term, and an economic slowdown could be coming

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Trump&#39;s trade war, &#39;gold&#39; visas for the rich, and scrambling on egg prices: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Alex Wong, Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg, Justin Sullivan / Staff, Chip Somodevilla

The U.S. is beginning to show the signs of an economic slowdown, as President Donald Trump’s tariffs are expected to add pressure to the already strained economy. Federal officials have a close eye on soaring egg prices, although a $1 billion plan is in the works to bring them down.

Major companies and industries are poised to take a hit from Trump’s planned duties on goods from Canada, Mexico, and China, along with other nations, from automakers to the restaurant business. Corporate America is getting ready for the tariffs, even as they figure out how to work with the Trump administration, with companies — including Apple, Eli Lilly & Co., and Walmart — making both public and private appeals to the president.

Catch up on that news — and more, including Trump’s $5 million “gold cards” for immigrants and his pressure on Apple — in this week’s politics roundup.

Trump sees Apple spending millions on 'gold cards' for immigrants

President Donald Trump and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick pitched the idea of "Trump Gold Cards" on Tuesday.
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says his “gold cards” will be available for wealthy foreigners — and U.S. companies that want to hire skilled immigrants.

Corporate America dusts off a familiar playbook for Trump

President Donald Trump
Photo: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has adopted Silicon Valley’s mantra of “move fast and break things,” leaving uncertain companies grappling with a potentially expanding trade war, slews of executive orders, and no end of legal questions.

Trump will shell out $1 billion to fight America's egg crisis

Chickens stand in a henhouse at Sunrise Farms on February 18, 2025 in Petaluma, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

After egg prices hit a record high last month, the Trump administration is finally rolling out its plan to “make eggs affordable again.” — Bruce Gil

Trump says tariffs will help car companies. Here's why he's wrong

President Donald Trump
Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that his proposed tariffs would actually boost the Detroit automakers, despite most evidence pointing to the contrary.

America's economy is flashing warning signs of a slowdown

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s trade war, &#39;gold&#39; visas for the rich, and scrambling on egg prices: Politics news roundup
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The U.S. economy is beginning to show signs of a slowdown — and the situation is further complicated by President Trump’s back-to-back tariffs, which are increasing pressure on an already strained economy burdened by high inflation and interest rates. — Vinamrata Chaturvedi

Trump says more tariffs on China, Canada, and Mexico are coming soon

President Donald Trump
Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump said new tariffs are scheduled to go into effect next Tuesday on the U.S.’s top trade partners, citing a failure to limit the flow of fentanyl into the country. — William Gavin

Trump to Apple: Ditch DEI

Image for article titled Trump&#39;s trade war, &#39;gold&#39; visas for the rich, and scrambling on egg prices: Politics news roundup
Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump took to social media Wednesday to demand that Apple (AAPL) to discontinue its diversity policies. — Ece Yildirim, William Gavin

