Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Politics & Government

Trump tariffs slam stocks, Tesla's Musk problem, and Amazon's pays up: Politics news roundup

Plus, Canada unites around a common enemy, and Mark Cuban's bid to "out Elon" Elon Musk

By
William Gavin
Image for article titled Trump tariffs slam stocks, Tesla&#39;s Musk problem, and Amazon&#39;s pays up: Politics news roundup
Graphic: Images: Jeff J Mitchell, Dan Kitwood, Province of British Columbia, Andrew Harnik

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are here and disrupting the markets, with new duties on aluminum and steel and threats against European spirits. He’s created a trade war with Canada, which just got a new prime minister, and slammed stocks.

Despite that, Trump officials — and the president himself — have said tariffs are key to the U.S.’ economic strategy, and more duties are waiting in the wings. That could cause issues for companies like Boeing, which has warned of potential supply issues if Trump’s tariffs stick around for a while.

 Tesla is taking hits tied to CEO Elon Musk’s role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, which has helped federal agencies enact mass layoffs and other cost-cutting measures (and given Mark Cuban an idea). Amazon is also appealing to Trump, as founder Jeff Bezos courts the president.

Catch up on all that and more — including three senators’ demands for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr — in this week’s politics roundup.

Trump may make your next bottle of champagne or wine a lot more expensive

Trump may make your next bottle of champagne or wine a lot more expensive

Drams of whisky are prepared for tasting at Glengoyne Distillery on January 31, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Drams of whisky are prepared for tasting at Glengoyne Distillery on January 31, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s latest bid to tackle the European Union’s “hostile and abusive” trading practices is to tack new duties on alcohol imports. Not only would that make European wine more expensive for consumers, but it could devastate the restaurant business.

Read More

Elon Musk is distracted. Tesla stock is cratering. Some investors want a change

Elon Musk is distracted. Tesla stock is cratering. Some investors want a change

Protesters stands outside a Tesla showroom in West London during a "Tesla Takedown" protest on March 08, 2025 in London, England.
Protesters stands outside a Tesla showroom in West London during a “Tesla Takedown” protest on March 08, 2025 in London, England.
Photo: Dan Kitwood (Getty Images)

Tesla (TSLA) is struggling — and Elon Musk’s politics are to blame.

Read More

Donald Trump has united Canada — against Donald Trump

Donald Trump has united Canada — against Donald Trump

Ravi Kahlon
Ravi Kahlon
Photo: Province of British Columbia

President Donald Trump has given Canadian politicians across the spectrum a fight they don’t want, but from which they can’t back down. This has created an unusual wave of national unity in the fractious country. — Josh Fellman

Read More

Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money

Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money

Image for article titled Trump tariffs slam stocks, Tesla&#39;s Musk problem, and Amazon&#39;s pays up: Politics news roundup
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) said Monday that its Prime Video will be the sole streaming service to show ‘The Apprentice,” the reality TV series that helped skyrocket its host Donald Trump to political stardom — and to the presidency. — Ece Yildirim

Read More

Mark Cuban wants to ‘out-Elon’ Elon Musk and plug a hole created by DOGE

Mark Cuban wants to ‘out-Elon’ Elon Musk and plug a hole created by DOGE

Mark Cuban delivers a speech as he's inducted into the SXSW Hall of Fame on March 10, 2025.
Mark Cuban delivers a speech as he’s inducted into the SXSW Hall of Fame on March 10, 2025.
Photo: Tibrina Hobson (Getty Images)

“Shark Tank” star and entrepreneur Mark Cuban knows a thing or two about getting a new business up and running. His next venture may be hiring the workers laid off by Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Read More

Boeing could get hit hard by Trump’s trade war. Airbus could get a boost

Boeing could get hit hard by Trump’s trade war. Airbus could get a boost

Boeing
Boeing
Image: Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s trade war could become a major problem for Boeing (BA), and give European rival Airbus (AIR) a leg up on the competition.

Read More

Trump says he’ll buy a Tesla to support Elon Musk as the stock tanks

Trump says he’ll buy a Tesla to support Elon Musk as the stock tanks

A Donald Trump-adorned Tesla Cybertruck sits in traffic on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S.
A Donald Trump-adorned Tesla Cybertruck sits in traffic on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S.
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says he will support Elon Musk’s “baby” by buying a new Tesla (TSLA) as the automaker faces protests and sees its stock sink, partially due to their “bromance.”

Read More

Lawmakers demand answers from RFK Jr. over Trump dinners with pharma execs

Lawmakers demand answers from RFK Jr. over Trump dinners with pharma execs

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Feb. 26
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Feb. 26
Image: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

Three U.S. senators are urging Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to disclose details about several private dinners he attended with Donald Trump and healthcare executives at Mar-a-Lago. — Bruce Gil

Read More

Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump’s tariffs become clear, strategist says

Stocks will be volatile until the cost of Trump’s tariffs become clear, strategist says

Image for article titled Trump tariffs slam stocks, Tesla&#39;s Musk problem, and Amazon&#39;s pays up: Politics news roundup
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Investors will need to have a sense of the cost of Donald Trump’s tariffs before the U.S. stock market finds a bottom, Empower’s chief investment strategist said, as reflected in the modest rebound in stocks after today’s better-than-expected CPI report. — Josh Fellman

Read More

Trump says tariffs are key to U.S. economic dominance — and jobs

Trump says tariffs are key to U.S. economic dominance — and jobs

U.S. President Donald Trump.
U.S. President Donald Trump.
Image: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says tariffs are key to U.S. economic dominance. — Francisco Velasquez

Read More

