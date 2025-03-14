Trump tariffs slam stocks, Tesla's Musk problem, and Amazon's pays up: Politics news roundup

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are here and disrupting the markets, with new duties on aluminum and steel and threats against European spirits. He’s created a trade war with Canada, which just got a new prime minister, and slammed stocks.

Despite that, Trump officials — and the president himself — have said tariffs are key to the U.S.’ economic strategy, and more duties are waiting in the wings. That could cause issues for companies like Boeing, which has warned of potential supply issues if Trump’s tariffs stick around for a while.

Tesla is taking hits tied to CEO Elon Musk’s role leading the Department of Government Efficiency, which has helped federal agencies enact mass layoffs and other cost-cutting measures (and given Mark Cuban an idea). Amazon is also appealing to Trump, as founder Jeff Bezos courts the president.

Catch up on all that and more — including three senators’ demands for Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr — in this week’s politics roundup.