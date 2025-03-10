Amazon keeps finding ways to give Donald Trump money

Amazon (AMZN-3.47% ) said Monday that its Prime Video will be the sole streaming service to show ‘The Apprentice,” the reality TV series that helped skyrocket its host Donald Trump to political stardom — and to the the presidency.

While financial terms of the deal were not exposed, as an executive producer of “The Apprentice,” Trump stands to benefit from whatever Amazon is paying for streaming rights. It’s Prime Video’s second major deal with the Trump family this year, following Trump’s election win to return to the White House in November.

In January, Amazon announced that Prime Video had acquired the rights to a documentary about and executive produced by Melania Trump. The tech giant also donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund, and was one of the first major public companies to do so.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment beyond its announcement.

“‘The Apprentice’ is one of the best shows that I ever produced,” Mark Burnett, an executive producer of the show who is also Trump’s special envoy to the U.K., said in an Amazon statement. “Now, thanks to Prime Video, a whole new audience will experience a new season every Monday.”

Prime Video users will be able to stream the first season this week, Amazon said, with new seasons coming out every week.

“I look forward to watching this show myself,” Trump said in a statement from Amazon. “Such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!”

“The Apprentice” ran on NBC (CMCSA-2.67% ) from 2004 to 2017, with Trump as the host for fourteen of the fifteen seasons. Trump made roughly $197 million directly, and an additional $230 million indirectly, from the show over a period of 16 years, a New York Times investigation found in 2020.