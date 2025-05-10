How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Trump makes a deal, Bill Gates on Elon Musk's DOGE, and an airport melts down: Business news roundup

Trump makes a deal, Bill Gates on Elon Musk's DOGE, and an airport melts down: Business news roundup

A collection of our best posts of the week in business news

Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), Spencer Platt / Staff Editorial (Getty Images), Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images), WPA Pool (Getty Images), Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images), Christopher Furlong (Getty Images), Stephanie Keith / Stringer (Getty Images), Robin Marchant (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Illustration: Hiroshi Watanabe (Getty Images)
Trump announces trade deal with the U.K.

Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the first trade deal following his blitz of tariffs, as the U.S. and the United Kingdom agreed to an accord amid Trump’s growing trade war with China and other countries.

Air traffic controllers at Newark Airport are on leave after experiencing a ‘traumatic event on the job’

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff Editorial (Getty Images)

In a message explaining the chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said some of the disruptions were due to more than 20% of the air traffic controllers walking off the job.

CEOs to Trump: It’s time to make a trade war deal

Illustration: Hiroshi Watanabe (Getty Images)

The bloom is very much off the rose when it comes to the business community’s embrace of President Donald Trump’s second term. With his imposition of steep tariffs on virtually every country around the globe threatening to tip the United States into a recession, CEOs are pleading with the president to start making those deals he likes to boast about.

Trump’s ‘corrupt’ billion-dollar crypto deal sparks outrage in Congress

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23, 2025, in Washington, DC. Trump signed a range of executive orders pertaining to issues including cryptocurrency.
Photo: Anna Moneymaker (Getty Images)

The Trump family’s latest cryptocurrency gambit may have flown too close to the sun. Now, the bipartisan GENIUS Act, one of the most comprehensive and pivotal attempts to regulate the stablecoin industry, is at stake.

Bill Gates says Elon Musk’s DOGE is ‘killing’ poor children

Photo: WPA Pool (Getty Images)

Bill Gates is holding Elon Musk responsible for the preventable deaths of the world’s poorest children, as a result of his cuts to the U.S. foreign aid budget.

Chaos at a major U.S. airport drags on as calls mount for the feds to intervene

Photo: Spencer Platt / Staff (Getty Images)

A series of crises has led to chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport, with flight cancellations, delays, and staff shortages causing major disruptions for more than 10 days with no end in sight.

Trump says pharmaceutical tariffs are coming. Here’s what to expect

Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are headed to the medicine aisle next.

On Monday, Trump announced his plans to place tariffs on pharmaceutical imports “within the next two weeks,” signing an executive order designed to boost drug companies’ manufacturing in the U.S. While the exact tariff rates haven’t yet been specified, the president has suggested they could be as high as 200%.

A huge U.S. airport is melting down. Here’s what you need to know

Photo: Stephanie Keith / Stringer (Getty Images)

A series of crises has led to chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport, with flight cancellations, delays, and staff shortages causing major disruptions for a week.

Google’s Waymo is getting ready to put a lot more robotaxis on the street

Photo: Robin Marchant (Getty Images)

Waymo (GOOGL), the self-driving car division of Google parent Alphabet, is preparing to scale up its manufacturing facility in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, Arizona.

UPS and the post office are both slashing staff

Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Consumers using “snail mail” will have about 30,000 fewer people handling their letters and packages this year. Both UPS (UPS) and the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) say this shouldn’t affect delivery times in any significant way.

