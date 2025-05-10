Trump makes a deal, Bill Gates on Elon Musk's DOGE, and an airport melts down: Business news roundup

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the first trade deal following his blitz of tariffs, as the U.S. and the United Kingdom agreed to an accord amid Trump’s growing trade war with China and other countries.
Air traffic controllers at Newark Airport are on leave after experiencing a ‘traumatic event on the job’
In a message explaining the chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport, United Airlines (UAL) CEO Scott Kirby said some of the disruptions were due to more than 20% of the air traffic controllers walking off the job.
The bloom is very much off the rose when it comes to the business community’s embrace of President Donald Trump’s second term. With his imposition of steep tariffs on virtually every country around the globe threatening to tip the United States into a recession, CEOs are pleading with the president to start making those deals he likes to boast about.
The Trump family’s latest cryptocurrency gambit may have flown too close to the sun. Now, the bipartisan GENIUS Act, one of the most comprehensive and pivotal attempts to regulate the stablecoin industry, is at stake.
Bill Gates is holding Elon Musk responsible for the preventable deaths of the world’s poorest children, as a result of his cuts to the U.S. foreign aid budget.
A series of crises has led to chaos at Newark Liberty International Airport, with flight cancellations, delays, and staff shortages causing major disruptions for more than 10 days with no end in sight.
President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs are headed to the medicine aisle next.
On Monday, Trump announced his plans to place tariffs on pharmaceutical imports “within the next two weeks,” signing an executive order designed to boost drug companies’ manufacturing in the U.S. While the exact tariff rates haven’t yet been specified, the president has suggested they could be as high as 200%.
