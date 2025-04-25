Politics & Government

Trump and China can't even agree on if Trump and China are having trade talks

Trump says Xi called him, but Chinese officials deny there have been any trade talks

By
Catherine Arnst
President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump said in a Time interview published Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping has called him, and that he has already made 200 deals regarding tariffs that he will announce “over the next three to four weeks.”

During the interview, scheduled to mark the first 100 days of his presidency, Trump said in a discussion on tariffs that the U.S. is meeting with China. Of Xi, Trump said: “He’s called. And I don’t think that’s a sign of weakness on his behalf.” However, Trump said he would not call the Chinese leader himself.

Several Chinese officials have categorically denied that there have been any trade talks between the two nations. On Thursday, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong told reporters, “At present there are absolutely no negotiations on the economy and trade between China and the U.S.,” adding that reports regarding progress on bilateral talks should be dismissed.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reconfirmed on Friday that China and the United States have not consulted or negotiated on the tariff issue” and “the United States should not confuse the public.” A day earlier, Jiakun called reports of U.S.-China talks “fake news.”

As he left the White House Friday for a trip to Italy, Trump was asked by reporters for more details on the call with Xi. “I don’t want to comment on that but I’ve spoken to him many times,” Trump said.

The president also told Time that he’s made 200 deals regarding trade and tariffs. He said he would announce the deals “over the next three to four weeks, and we’re finished, by the way.” Trump later said he’d be “finished” with the deals in three to four weeks. “Some countries may come back and ask for an adjustment, and I’ll consider that, but I’ll basically be, with great knowledge, setting—ready?” he said.

Trump would not say what counties he has made deals with. There are 195 countries in the world.