Uber is rolling out a new feature aimed at making rides feel safer and more comfortable — especially for women. Starting next month, women riders will be able to request women drivers in a pilot program launching in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit.

Called Women Preferences, the tool gives riders more control over who picks them up — and gives women drivers the option to accept ride requests only from other women. While matches aren’t guaranteed, Uber says the feature boosts the chances of being paired with a woman driver when the preference is turned on in the app.

How it works Women riders will soon see a new “Women Drivers” option when they request a ride. They can also pre-book a trip with a woman driver using the Reserve feature or set a general preference in their app settings. On the driver side, women can toggle on a “Women Rider Preference” to only receive trip requests from women — particularly helpful during peak hours when safety concerns can feel heightened.

The idea isn’t entirely new. Uber first tested a similar feature in Saudi Arabia in 2019, shortly after women were allowed to drive legally. It’s since expanded to 40 countries and been used on more than 100 million trips. Bringing it to the U.S., however, took more time and more testing. Because most Uber drivers are men, building a version that works reliably required trial runs in places like France, Germany, and Argentina.

Addressing long-standing concerns Uber, like other ride-hailing platforms, has faced years of scrutiny over safety issues, including incidents of harassment and assault. The company has introduced a number of safety tools in response, like PIN verifications and an emergency button, but many riders and drivers have asked for more choice in who they’re paired with.

This new feature appears to be a direct response and could help Uber attract and retain more women drivers, too.

Lyft’s already in the game Uber’s move follows a similar feature from competitor Lyft, which introduced a similar matching tool in 2023 that allows women and nonbinary riders and drivers to pair with each other. As the ride-hailing giants continue to battle over safety, trust, and user experience, tools like these are likely to become more common.

For now, Uber says the Women Preferences feature is just getting started, and the company plans to keep refining it with help from feedback, partnerships, and education efforts. If the pilot goes well, expect to see the option pop up in more cities soon.